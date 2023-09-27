'Am I A Politician?': Legendary Doctor Who Showrunner Evades Season 14 Return Question

Could the Moffat-Davies dream team reunite? In a recent interview with presenter Kirsty Wark on BBC Newsnight, Moffat evasively shrugs off a question about a Doctor Who return.

Former Doctor Who writer and showrunner Steven Moffat slyly circumvents a question about his season 14 return. Moffat is a Doctor Who legend best known for his time on the show's revival, which he began work on under current showrunner Russell T. Davies back in 2004. Following his tenure in the writers' room, Moffat stepped up to the plate as the Doctor Who showrunner in 2008, a position he held for several years before announcing his step-down in 2016. In Moffat's (presumable) absence, Doctor Who season 14 will soon begin with the new Time Lord, portrayed by Ncuti Gatwa.

In a recent interview with presenter Kirsty Wark on BBC Newsnight, Moffat evasively shrugs off a question about a Doctor Who return.

"What? I'll wake up tomorrow in Cardiff? I can't believe I'm being asked that on Newsnight."

"It's really very recent that I quit Doctor Who... Look, I love, I absolutely adore Doctor Who, it's the most wonderful show. But it's in very safe hands with Russell [T Davies]."

When asked why he was not answering the question directly, Moffat responded:

"Am I a politician? Do I have to answer your questions Oh, yeah, well I always stay in touch with Russell and ask him what he's up to and so on, of course I do. That doesn't mean I'm dashing off to Cardiff on the train tomorrow – unless I am..."

Why Doctor Who Could (& Maybe Should) Bring Back Steven Moffat Doctor Who has carried on without Moffat since his last episode, “Twice Upon a Time,” released in December 2017. Since then, Moffat has seen steady work in television. While also working on Doctor Who, Moffat served as a showrunner and writer for BBC hit show Sherlock. Most recently, the television talent worked on the TV series Inside Man and is helping develop a Jekyll and Hyde adaptation called Jekyll.

With Moffat’s six-year Doctor Who hiatus and steady workflow, it seemed unlikely that the visionary would return to the tales of the Time Lord. However, this newest statement makes Moffat’s Doctor Who return seem far from out of the question. While nothing in the Doctor Who season 14 credits confirms Moffat's return, many of the episodes do not have writers listed yet. With this ambiguity and Moffat’s schedule not looking completely booked in the coming months, the door is open for a potential Moffat resurgence in the writers' room.

As Davies seeks to return Doctor Who to its roots after viewers were disenchanted with the Jodie Whittaker seasons, inviting Moffat back does seem like a logical step. After all, Moffat wrote the bred classic Doctor Who episodes, such as “Blink” and “The Empty Child,” which are still held up as the gold standard for the show today. If Moffat returned, Doctor Who season 14 could bring back the Davies-Moffat dream team that originally made its revival great.