AltLayer Launches Xterio: A Game-Focused Restaked Rollup for Web3 Games

AltLayer announces the launch of Xterio , a game-focused restaked rollup designed for Web3 games. Xterio is a Web3 gaming ecosystem & infrastructure with a gaming community of over two million users worldwide.
Co-founded by industry veterans, Xterio aims to integrate Web3 technology into gaming and onboard billions of gamers.
