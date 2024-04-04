AltLayer Launches Xterio: A Game-Focused Restaked Rollup for Web3 Games

AltLayer announces the launch of Xterio , a game-focused restaked rollup designed for Web3 games. Xterio is a Web3 gaming ecosystem & infrastructure with a gaming community of over two million users worldwide.

Co-founded by industry veterans, Xterio aims to integrate Web3 technology into gaming and onboard billions of gamers.

