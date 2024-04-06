Alternative Rock Group Bar Italia Formed During Lockdown

It was the lock-down that led to the formation of the alternative rock group Bar Italia . “Yeah, we’re a pandi-band,” quips Jezmi Fehmi, a singer and guitarist who first worked with band mate Sam Fenton in a two-man group called Double Virgo. Combining forces with Rome-born lo-fi artist Nina Cristante, the trio has cut four records in as many years, including two well-received albums for Matador, a well-known supporter of hot indie acts.
Fehmi continues on the band’s formation: “Yeah, I think when we were starting we definitely weren’t thinking about playing gigs. It was much more hanging out and playing music together. Then that became a really exciting proposition, the idea that we could play live. It’s kinda the best thing in the world.” The London-based act has only started to tip their toe in the North American waters, and only made their Texas debut this month. “We actually had our first time at Texas at South by South West,” says Fehmi. “We all loved i
