Alternative Rock Group Bar Italia Formed During Lockdown

It was the lock-down that led to the formation of the alternative rock group Bar Italia . “Yeah, we’re a pandi-band,” quips Jezmi Fehmi, a singer and guitarist who first worked with band mate Sam Fenton in a two-man group called Double Virgo. Combining forces with Rome-born lo-fi artist Nina Cristante, the trio has cut four records in as many years, including two well-received albums for Matador, a well-known supporter of hot indie acts.

Fehmi continues on the band’s formation: “Yeah, I think when we were starting we definitely weren’t thinking about playing gigs. It was much more hanging out and playing music together. Then that became a really exciting proposition, the idea that we could play live. It’s kinda the best thing in the world.” The London-based act has only started to tip their toe in the North American waters, and only made their Texas debut this month. “We actually had our first time at Texas at South by South West,” says Fehmi. “We all loved i

Bar Italia Alternative Rock Lock-Down Pandemic Music Band London Texas North America

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



HoustonPress / 🏆 314. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hozier Notches Second Hot Rock & Alternative Songs No. 1 With ‘Too Sweet’Hozier reaches No. 1 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart for the first time since 'Take Me to Church' with 'Too Sweet.'

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

Green Day’s ‘Dilemma’ Tops Rock & Alternative Airplay ChartGreen Day’s “Dilemma” becomes the band’s eighth leader on Billboard’s Rock & Alternative Airplay chart, shooting from No. 4 to No. 1.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »

– Bar, Eats and Lounge coming to the former Pursuit Wine Bar Space on H Street1025 H Street, NE Update Thanks to ES, G and KB for sending: 'sign up for a new bar/restaurant in the old Pursuit space.

Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »

New Sugar House sports bar, Peery Hotel spritz bar and Logan brewery get their liquor licensesThree new bars — including one in Sugar House and one in the downtown Peery Hotel — as well as Logan’s second brewery received their liquor licenses on Thursday.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »

TENGGER, Bar Italia, LAIR, and More Reviews From Wednesday of SXSWHump day’s most memorable music fest moments

Source: AustinChronicle - 🏆 593. / 51 Read more »

Jack Black Is Ready to Rock Again, Specifically For a Possible ‘School of Rock’ SequelJack Black said he's totally down for a potential sequel to his beloved 2003 family-friendly flick 'School of Rock.'

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »