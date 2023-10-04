Alstom shares plunge more than a third after high-speed train builder warns on cash flow

Alstom shares ALO, -36.84% came off the rails Thursday, at one point sliding 37%, after the France-based maker of high-speed trains cut its free cash flow forecast amid project delays and inventory build-up.
The Paris-listed group said in a statement late Wednesday that it saw a €1.15 billion ($1.21 billion) cash outflow in the first half of its fiscal year, and it expects negative free cash flow of €500 million to €750 million this year, partly as a result of boosting production to meet new orders and from delays in completing the U.K. Aventra electric train project.
Alstom had previously guided for "significantly positive" free cash flow generation, and consequently investors and analysts were not impressed. "We see this as a major blow to management's credibility," Deutsche Bank analyst Gael de-Bray said in a research note in which he cut his estimates for Alstom earnings per share by 8% on average over 2023-25.
Gael de-Bray expects Alstom to finish its 2023/24 fiscal year with a net debt of €3bn, around €1bn higher than previously anticipated. “The group’s investment grade rating now looks at risk, with a capital increase becoming increasingly likely. This leads us to cut our target price to €23 from €30 previously,” he added.