(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Vacant land northwest of Utah Lake, near Brookhaven Elementary, is pictured on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. The Alpine School District is investing $12.9 million to buy 50 acres of the plot to build a new high school.

The Alpine School District Board of Education greenlit the 50-acre purchase last week. The property was previously owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and is a portion of a larger 162-acre pocket of vacant land located northwest of Utah Lake, between Saratoga Springs and Eagle Mountain.

The plot itself is being funded through the district’s capital fund, which are tax increments raised by the board and set aside for land purchases and buildings, said Alpine’s Business Administrator Jason Sundberg. The total amount will be paid off in two or three fiscal years, he said.(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Vacant land south of Brookhaven Elementary is pictured on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. The Alpine School District is investing $12. headtopics.com

By 2027, Cedar Valley’s enrollment may be closer to 4,000 students, and Westlake may see an increase of approximately 650 students, Despite the bond’s failure, Alpine has found other ways to fund the construction of two other new schools in its western region as it tries to accommodate area’s rapid growth.this fall. Eagle Mountain’s population has skyrocketed in the past five years, increasing from roughly 35,000 residents in 2018 to an estimated 54,000 in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Construction began on Desert Sky only a year ago. The $35 million building sits off Pony Express Parkway in the Overland neighborhood. The $80 million school, which has not yet been named, will be located north of State Route 73 near the(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Members of the Alpine School District Board of Education, from left, Sara Hacken, Superintendent Shane Farnsworth, Sarah Beeson and Stacey Bateman, during a public meeting on Friday, June 30, 2023. headtopics.com

United States Headlines Read more: sltrib »

Jury selection expected to start in discrimination suit against Robert de NiroThe actor's former longtime assistant, Graham Chase Robinson, is suing De Niro for $12 million​. Read more ⮕

Oakland school district says teachers union owes over $400,000The Oakland Education Association, the teachers union, owes Oakland Unified $403,434 from the last two school years, the San Francisco Chronicle reported Friday morning. Read more ⮕

Uniswap DAO to invest $12 million of UNI for 20% share in Ekubo's future governance tokenUniswap DAO voted to invest $12 million in a potential governance token of the Ekubo decentralized exchange. Read more ⮕

Alpine rock reveals dynamics of plate movements in Earth's interiorExamining how plates move in Earth's mantle and how mountains form is no easy feat. Certain rocks that have sunk deep into Earth's interior and then returned from there can deliver answers. Read more ⮕

Hampshire High School to permit performance of ‘The Prom,' reversing initial decisionStudents at Hampshire High School will be able to host “The Prom,” a musical with LGBTQ+ themes, the school district’s superintendent said… Read more ⮕

San Francisco firefighters battle structure fire in Inner Richmond DistrictSan Francisco fire crews battled flames in a commercial and residential structure in Inner Richmond Sunday. Read more ⮕