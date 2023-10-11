Alphabet's AI lab, DeepMind, cut employee costs by nearly 40% in 2022, alongside a drop in profit

Alphabet's AI lab, DeepMind, cut employee costs by 39% last year, alongside a drop in profit of more than 40% for the same period, according to a recent filing with a UK government agency.

For the 2022 financial year, DeepMind's staff costs and other related expenses were 594.5 million pounds (nearly $731 million USD), down from 969.4 million pounds (nearly $1.2 billion) in 2021. DeepMind's slashing of its staff budget came amid the tech industry's self-proclaimed "year of efficiency," and Alphabet itself helped lead the charge.

For the 2022 financial year, staff costs and other related expenses were 594.5 million pounds (nearly $731 million USD), down from 969.4 million pounds (nearly $1.2 billion) in 2021 – translating to an almost 39% reduction in employee costs.

"Beginning in the second quarter of 2023, the costs associated with teams and activities transferred from Google Research will move from Google Services to Google DeepMind within Alphabet's unallocated corporate costs," Pichai said on a spring earnings call.

DeepMind's 2022 profit was about 60.9 million pounds (nearly $74.9 million USD), down from 102.4 million pounds (nearly $126 million) in 2021 – a decrease of more than 40%.

