Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A GOOGL, -0.13% shed 0.13% to $135.07 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index SPX, -0.13% falling 0.13% to 4,258.19 and Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA, -0.03% falling 0.03% to 33,119.57.

Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $4.09 below its 52-week high ($139.16), which the company reached on September 18th. The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Thursday, as Microsoft Corp. MSFT, +0.13% rose 0.13% to $319.36, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, -0.82% fell 0.82% to $125.96, and Meta Platforms Inc. META, -0.26% fell 0.26% to $304.79.

