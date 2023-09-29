Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A shed 1.10% to $130.86 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500... The stock demonstrated a mixed performance when compared to some of its competitors Friday, as Microsoft Corp. MSFT, +0.67% rose 0.67% to $315.75, Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, +0.90% rose 0.90% to $127.12, and Meta Platforms Inc. META, -1.23% fell 1.

23% to $300.21.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock rises Wednesday, outperforms marketShares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A advanced 1.54% to $130.54 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P...

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market on strong trading dayShares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A rose 1.36% to $132.31 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500...

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitorsShares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B slipped 1.89% to $350.30 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with...

Stock market today: European shares gain and Asian shares are mixed, with Chinese markets on holidayShares are higher in Europe after a mixed day of sparse trading in Asia, where many markets were closed for public holidays.

Stock market today: European shares gain and Asian shares are mixed, with Chinese markets on holidayShares are higher in Europe after a mixed day of sparse trading in Asia, where many markets were closed for public holidays.