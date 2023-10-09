Alnylam gives up on expanded use of heart-disease drug in US after FDA declines approval

said on Monday it would not pursue expanded use of its drug to treat a potentially fatal heart disease in the U.S. after the Food and Drug Administration declined to approve the medication despite a favorable recommendation from its advisers.

Patisiran, also branded as Onpattro, is already approved in the U.S. to treat nerve damage in adult patients with hereditary ATTR amyloidosis. The FDA's decision would not impact Onpattro's commercial availability, Alnylam said.

The rejection was a rare instance of the regulator going against its advisory panel's backing for a drug. The FDA's outside panel of experts had last month"We are surprised" by the FDA's decision, RBC capital analyst Luca Issi said in a note. headtopics.com

The FDA, however, did not identify any issues with the drug's safety, quality, study conduct, or manufacturing, the company said.oral drug tafamidis, sold under the brand names Vyndaqel and Vyndamax, to treat transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy in the United States.

Alnylam said it will focus on another drug candidate, vutrisiran, an under-the-skin injection in late-stage trials to treat ATTR amyloidosis-related cardiomyopathy. Branded as Amvuttra, vutrisiran is also approved in the U.S. to treat nerve damage in adult patients with hereditary ATTR amyloidosis. headtopics.com

William Blair analyst Myles Minter estimates peak U.S. sales of $2.2 billion for vutrisiran as an ATTR cardiomyopathy treatment.

Read more:

Reuters »

Alnylam to scrap sNDA for patisiran after receiving FDA complete response letterCiara Linnane is MarketWatch's investing- and corporate-news editor. She is based in New York.

Alnylam Stock Is Dropping on Surprising FDA RejectionDrugmaker Alnylam wanted to expand approval of its drug Onpattro, but the Food and Drug Administration rejected the application even after an outside...

Exxon, Lockheed, Northrop, Delta, Mirati, Alnylam, SolarEdge, and More Stock Market MoversExxon and Chevron rise after a jump in oil prices following the weekend attack on Israel from Hamas, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and other defense...

FDA Adds Warning To Ozempic Label About Ileus, Intestinal BlockageI am a writer, journalist, professor, systems modeler, computational, AI, and digital health expert, medical doctor, avocado-eater, and entrepreneur, not always in that order. Currently, I am a Professor of Health Policy and Management at the City University of New York (CUNY) School of Public Health, Executive Director of PHICOR (PHICORteam) and Center for Advanced Technology and Communication in Health (CATCH), and founder and CEO of Symsilico. My previous positions include serving as Profess

Novavax ships millions of updated COVID-19 vaccine doses after FDA clearanceVaccine manufacturer Novavax Inc. has announced the shipment of millions of doses of its updated COVID-19 vaccines to distributors following approval from U.S. regulators.

FDA-approved injection can restore collagen and improve aging signsThe Food and Drug Administration has approved an easy and effective method of restoring collagen in the skin without having to ingest endless supplements.