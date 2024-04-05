Almost Half of Employees Have Their Online Activity Monitored by Employers

In 2024, almost half of all employees experience their online activity being monitored by their employers, according to new research. A poll of 2,000 employed Americans by Forbes Advisor via OnePoll found that 68% of employees report there being at least one thing they’d be embarrassed to have their employer monitor. Hybrid employees report a higher rate of workplace monitoring — 48% of hybrid employees report their employer monitors them, as opposed to 37% of fully remote employees.

Four in 10 (39%) report that their employer monitoring their online activity has a negative impact on their relationship with their employer, and 43% say it negatively affects company morale. Four in 10 respondents also report that online monitoring has a positive impact on their productivity. One in three have had activity from their employer’s online surveillance used in their performance reviews

