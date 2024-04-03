Almost Famous: Fact, Fiction, and Embellishment

The Big Picture Boy has a passion for writing. Boy starts writing for an underground music magazine. Boy gets noticed by a major publication. Boy meets girl. Boy travels with a touring rock band for weeks. By most accounts, this premise seems far-fetched, but for Cameron Crowe — the screenwriter, director, and former teen Rolling Stone journalist — these events are a loose retelling of his formative years as a rock journalist.
Almost Famous, the brightest light of Crowe’s work, follows a Crowe-esque teen, William Miller (Patrick Fugit), as he tours with the fictional rock band Stillwater. Though Almost Famous is a beloved cult classic nowadays, it was ironically outshined upon its release in 2000 by the re-release of The Exorcist — a film from the same year in which Almost Famous is set. But with such a hard-to-believe-this-would-actually-happen plot, it’s worth looking into what’s fact, fiction, and embellishment in Almost Famou
