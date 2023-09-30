Almost all of Nagorno-Karabakh's people have left, Armenia's government says

Armenia's government says an ethnic Armenian exodus has nearly emptied Nagorno-Karabakh of residents since Azerbaijan attacked and ordered the breakaway region’s militants to disarm A total of 21,043 vehicles had crossed the Hakari Bridge, which links Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh, since last week, Baghdasaryan said. Some lined up for days because the winding mountain road that is the only route to Armenia became jammed.

The departure of more than 80% of Nagorno-Karabakh’s population raises questions about Azerbaijan’s plans for the enclave that was internationally recognized as part of its territory. The region’sThursday it would dissolve itself by the end of the year after a three-decade bid for independence.

Pashinyan has alleged the ethnic Armenian exodus amounted to “a direct act of an ethnic cleansing and depriving people of their motherland.” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry strongly rejected the characterization, saying the mass migration by the region’s residents was “their personal and individual decision and has nothing to do with forced relocation.”

During three decades of conflict in the region, Azerbaijan and the separatists backed by Armenia have accused each other of targeted attacks, massacres and other atrocities, leaving people on both sides deeply suspicious and fearful. headtopics.com

Read more:

sdut »

Almost all of Nagorno-Karabakh's people have left, Armenia's government saysArmenia's government says an ethnic Armenian exodus has nearly emptied Nagorno-Karabakh of residents since Azerbaijan attacked and ordered the breakaway region’s militants to disarm.

Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of 'ethnic cleansing' in Nagorno-Karabakh region as 65,000 'forcefully displaced'Armenia's leader says Azerbaijan committing 'act of ethnic cleansing' as '65,036 forcefully displaced persons' flee Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Russia failed to keep peace in Nagorno-Karabakh, pivoting away from ArmeniaRussian President Vladimir Putin promised to uphold a cease-fire in Nagorno-Karabakh and protect its residents. He did neither, perhaps in a purposeful shift toward Turkey.

Half of Nagorno-Karabakh population flees fighting as the separatist government says it will dissolveThe move to dissolve the government follows Azerbaijan’s lightning offensive last week to reclaim full control over the region in the south Caucasus Mountains.

Thousands of ethnic Armenians flee Nagorno-Karabakh after Azerbaijan offensiveMore than half of the 120,000 ethnic Armenians who were living in Nagorno-Karabakh fled the disputed region after Azerbaijan launched a military operation last week, seizing control of the area. Sarah Rainsford with the BBC is following the latest.

Video: Refugees recall fleeing Nagorno-KarabakhMore than half of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh has fled for Armenia over the past week, after Azerbaijan’s lightning offensive on the breakaway region.