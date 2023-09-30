Almiron, Isak score as Newcastle see off Burnley

Miguel Almiron and Alexander Isak struck as Newcastle United comfortably beat Burnley 2-0 in the Premier League on Saturday to claim a third straight win in all competitions. Almiron opened the scoring in the 14th minute, cutting in onto his left foot and firing a brilliant dipping shot into the top corner after Kieran Trippier won back possession deep in Burnley's half.

Forward Isak netted the second in the 76th minute with a coolly taken penalty, sending keeper James Trafford the wrong way after Newcastle were awarded a penalty for a foul on Anthony Gordon by Ameen Al-Dakhil.

