Alligator Bursts From Lake, Launches Itself at Fish: Photos

While hiking through the Myakka River State Park, Florida photographer Timothy Mark Smith spotted something that he had never seen before.Out of the murky water jumped an 8 foot alligator, launching itself into the air like a reptilian catapult.'There is no way for a photographer to anticipate a rare moment like this to happen,' Smith told Newsweek.

'Smith readied his camera, hoping the alligator would resurface. 'The gator launched itself one more time, which was the photo that I captured,' Smith said. 'Using my best judgment from a distance, I would estimate that the gator was about 8 feet long.'It is fairly unusual for alligators to jump out of the water in this way, especially in the wild.

