Allies Join Forces to Slow Flow of Cheap Chinese Clean-Tech Products

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has a growing set of allies working to slow the flow of cheap Chinese-made clean-tech products that they say are warping global prices . China 's massively subsidized factory sector is producing more electric vehicles , solar panels , and other products than its economy can absorb.

Major economic powers from Europe to Brazil have already embraced policies to prevent disastrous consequences for their domestic industries if a flood of China's products hit their shores. Yellen warned this week that the U.S. officials won't rule out taking steps to guard the clean energy sector that the U.S. government has poured billions into nurturing. Unless you're a close follower of global trade policy, you might have missed a stunning trend of several nations weighing punitive measures against China-manufactured green technology. The U.S. imported $1.4 billion worth of electric vehicles from China at the end of last year, with possible tariffs to follow. A top official warned of a race to the bottom in EV prices. En route this week to the southern city of Guangzhou, a major hub for foreign trade, Yellen addressed global worries about China's cheap exports of goods

China Clean-Tech Products Global Prices Subsidized Factory Sector Electric Vehicles Solar Panels Economic Powers Policies Domestic Industries Clean Energy Sector Global Trade Policy Punitive Measures Green Technology Tariffs EV Prices Guangzhou Foreign Trade Yellen

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



axios / 🏆 302. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

U.S., China need 'tough' conversations, Yellen tells Chinese Premier LiU.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Chinese Premier Li Qiang the two countries had a 'duty' to responsibly manage a complex relationship.

Source: CNBC - 🏆 12. / 72 Read more »

US, China need 'tough' conversations, Yellen tells Chinese Premier LiUS, China need 'tough' conversations, Yellen tells Chinese Premier Li

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Arrives in China for Meetings with Chinese OfficialsU.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrived in China for four days of meetings with Chinese officials. She plans to discuss China's industrial overcapacity, among other topics.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

US Treasury Secretary Yellen meets Chinese Prime Minister in BeijingUS Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with Chinese Prime Minister Li Quiang in Beijing and conveyed a message of mutual cooperation despite the differences between the two nations.

Source: sdut - 🏆 5. / 95 Read more »

U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen Meets Chinese Premier to Discuss Manufacturing OvercapacityU.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen meets Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing to address American concerns about manufacturing overcapacity in China.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Yellen launches contentious meetings on Chinese excess production threatYellen launches contentious meetings on Chinese excess production threat

Source: Investingcom - 🏆 450. / 53 Read more »