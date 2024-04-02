Alleged squatters sue owners of Queens duplex after refusing to move out

Two alleged squatters are suing the owners of a duplex after they were accused of making themselves at home in the pricey Queens residence and refusing to move out. Property owner Juliya Fulman, who is facing over $4,000 in legal fees while battling the suit, told the outlet the situation was unfair and homeowners should be protected by city officials. noted that in the five boroughs, squatters have legal protections if they occupy a property for 30 days.

, “So… squatters don’t have money to pay rent or a mortgage…but they can afford lawyers to sue homeowners?” He added, “What did we do? Nothing. We put up a property for rent, and that’s it, now we’re dealing with a nightmare.” In early March, the couple’s real estate broker, identified as Ejona Bardhi, noticed the home’s locks had been changed after tenants had been secured for the residence. She also saw a man inside the house

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Queen Esther and Queen Rania: Two queens, two different responses to Jewish genocideAs much as we celebrate Queen Esther and her selfless bravery, there's another Middle Eastern queen who is fanning the flames of genocide against, and threatening the Jewish people today.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Queens crooks slash man who refused their demands for property: policePolice in Queens are looking for the crooks who violently slashed a man during a robbery attempt early on Sunday morning.

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »

68-year-old man killed in alleged hit and run in Queens, police say68-year-old man killed in alleged hit and run in Queens, police say

Source: Gothamist - 🏆 456. / 53 Read more »

Queens cop killed: Alleged shooter hit with first-degree murder charge for slaying of Police OfficerQueens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Thursday that the alleged shooter who killed Police Officer Jonathan Diller on Monday afternoon has been hit

Source: amNewYork - 🏆 336. / 59 Read more »

Man faces charges in two states after alleged killings of family members in PennsylvaniaAuthorities say a man faces murder charges in Pennsylvania and carjacking and weapons charges in New Jersey after allegedly killing three family members and evading law enforcement for hours as police mobilized in two states

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 549. / 51 Read more »

Man faces charges in two states after alleged killings of family members in PennsylvaniaLEVITTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A man faces murder charges in Pennsylvania and carjacking and weapons charges in New Jersey after allegedly killing three family

Source: Mynorthwest - 🏆 438. / 53 Read more »