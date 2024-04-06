Alleged squatters abandon lawsuit after using Shake Shack receipt to prove residency

A pair of alleged squatters, who used a Shake Shack receipt to prove their residency to occupy a $930,000 home in Queens, New York, have abandoned suing the lawful owners after refusing to leave the property for months. 'It was discontinued. Discontinued by them,' attorney Rizpah Morrow said following the hearing in New York on Friday. 'And it seemed to be that they did that because, apparently, their case was not very good. Their evidence was not very good.

' Morrow said that the conclusion of the Shake Shack squatter incident seemed like a 'real abuse' of the court system. 'And it seems like a real abuse of this court process when there were so many tenants out there who need court intervention,' Morrow said. 'And I think we would have preferred to have a little bit more court intervention than we got because the judge just let them discontinue the case without any terms or condition

