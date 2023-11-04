Alleged Squatter Arrested After Making Himself at Home in Florida Residence

An alleged squatter in Fort Myers, Florida, was arrested after making himself cozy in a private residence, including setting up a PlayStation console in the bedroom and driving the homeowner's car. The Lee County Sheriff's Office said they arrested Emmanuel Pierre, 25, last month after the homeowner saw the thermostat was changed. The homeowner's primary residence is out of state, according to authorities

. 'This nightmarish encounter was made after the homeowner received notification from their home’s smart thermostat that the temperature inside the home was changed,' the sheriff's office said. The homeowner did their own sleuthing, and allegedly spotted Pierre driving the homeowner's vehicle and parking it at the house's garage, according to the sheriff's office. SQUATTER DRESSED IN OWNER'S CLOTHES, RAIDED FRIDGE IN RITZY BEACH HOUSE: POLICE The homeowner blocked the driveway so Pierre could not flee with the car, and called 911. SQUATTERS ARRESTED AFTER DAUGHTERS LOCKED UP, FORCED TO EAT MATTRESS TO SURVIVE: POLICE 'Multiple neighbors' also came out and surrounded Pierre until deputies arrived, the Miami Herald reported. The sheriff's office discovered Pierre had allegedly 'made himself at home using the homeowner’s car, cooking in their kitchen, and connecting a PlayStation device in the bedroo

