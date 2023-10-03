Alleged 'serial squatter' flees home but leaves behind trash, putrid stench: owner

First-time homeowners in Texas are in a massive fight to evict an alleged squatter they believe to be a convicted fraudster who was thrown behind bars in Colorado for ripping off other landlords in 2018.by an alleged"serial squatter" and her teenage son looked like the morning after a frat party when homeowners reclaimed the property, photos show.

Davis said she’s relieved the squatter and her son are officially gone, but she and her family are looking at thousands of dollars in expenses to clean the home of garbage and rotten food and restore wooden cabinets at the home’s bar that the squatter allegedly covered with paint primer.

Davis said she received an initial message from a hopeful tenant about the property, which came in under the name"Heather Schwab," but the woman told Davis that she was using her friend’s Zillow account and claimed her actual name was Rayes Ruybal.

"We prohibit any user from impersonating another person or operating under false pretenses; we take such behavior seriously and do not tolerate it on our platform," the spokesperson added. Everything appeared above board with the application, and Davis allowed the woman and her 17-year-old son, who Davis said has autism, move into the home early aswere processing. headtopics.com

SQUATTER DRESSED IN OWNER'S CLOTHES, RAIDED FRIDGE IN RITZY BEACH HOUSE: POLICEon felony identity theft charges from alleged serial squatting in Adams County, Colorado. She and her husband William Schwab were accused of renting and living on properties but never paying landlords.

Davis and her husband hired a lawyer after the discovery and began filing eviction notices to no avail. Local media began investigating the matter last month, which Davis attributed to helping speed along the process of getting the squatter and her son out of the house.

