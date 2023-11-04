Allegations of Obscuring Draft Details Lead to Executive's Departure from Marvel's Blade

There were allegations about Blade being the fourth lead in one of the drafts. I've gotten pushback on that, I don't know if that's 100 percent accurate; although, here's what one source said .... I really don't want to name the person, but I'm told when the executive, who is working on Blade ... Basically, he tried to obscure what was going to be in this draft from Stacy Osei-Kuffour
. He either intentionally tried to obfuscate what the draft was going to entail or, as another source put it, he didn't sound the alarm on the process or about what trouble the project was in. I'm told that he was fired. Another source said it was a parting of the ways. 'I pushed back against that because who leaves Marvel? This is the dream job for most geek executives ... My source said, Marvel didn't comment on anything about this, but they said it's one of the few times they ever heard Kevin Feige yell at someone ... so the executive on Blade is no longer with Marvel and that is confirmed.' Its production had a turbulent period late last year, with director Bassim Tariq leaving the project in September. Originally set to release on November 3, 2023, the movie ended up being delayed to September 6, 2024. Now it is set for February 14, 2025. Spencer Legacy is ComingSoon and SuperHeroHype's Senior Editor. He reads a lot of comics and manga, and his work can be found on MonsterVine, Noisy Pixel, and more
United States Headlines
Write Comment
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ComicBook | Read more »
Source: comingsoonnet | Read more »
Source: ComicBook | Read more »
Source: ComicBook | Read more »
Source: screenrant | Read more »
Source: comingsoonnet | Read more »