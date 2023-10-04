All Trump, all the time? Former president's legal problems a boon to MSNBC

Former President Donald Trump sits between his lawyers Christopher Kise, left, and Alina Habba during his civil fraud trial at the State Supreme Court building in New York, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. (Angela Weiss/Pool Photo via AP)MSNBC is not just counting on that to be true. The network is built around it.

“MSNBC has pretty well-established themselves as the leading anti-Trump network, certainly of late,” said Jon Klein, a former CNN president and news analyst. “Once you've chosen your lane, you may as well go for it.”about “one-sided and vicious coverage” on NBC News and, particularly, MSNBC.

Without making clear how many of its viewers are Republicans, MSNBC said its GOP audience increased 24% this spring, compared to 2022, and 37% in a middle America region that includes Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois and Iowa.has shrunk the number of available viewers for cable networks, and it's still uncertain where news streaming will settle. headtopics.com

Joy Reid predicted the trial would “completely shatter whatever remains of the myth of Trump as an extremely wealthy and successful businessman — you know, the original big lie.” “Donald Trump went to court today, and once again New York did not care,” said Lawrence O'Donnell, who nonetheless made the story his chief topic.

All Trump, all the time? Former president's legal problems a boon to MSNBCDonald Trump's legal problems may be a headache for the former president, but they are proving a boon to MSNBC. The cable network has built itself around providing intense coverage of Trump's troubles, almost to the exclusion of anything else. With four indictments, and another presidential campaign around the corner, it's clearly a story that has legs. Trump's civil trial coverage is the latest Trump story getting lots of airtime on MSNBC. To some, the attention illustrates the corrosive impact that 24-hour news talk can have on democracy. But as one critic says: “this is their time to make hay.”

