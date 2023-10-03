All the things the House can't do without a speaker

Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) was ousted as House speaker in a historic 216-210 vote, which saw eight Republicans join all present Democrats in the motion to vacate. Following the vote, McCarthy said he would not seek the speakership again, setting up a battle in the House Republican Conference. House Republicans plan on voting for a new House speaker on Oct.

No legislative function can occur on the House floor until a new speaker is elected. No votes or any other basic functions can occur on the floor of the House until the election has been resolved. While this does not cause any immediate problems, a prolonged speaker election could cause trouble, with the government set to shut down if spending bills are not approved by Nov. 16. The longest vacancy the House has had for a speakership dates back to the 1800s, when the chamber took 133 ballots from December 1855 to February 1856 to elect a speaker.

Despite the House floor being effectively paralyzed by the lack of a House speaker, committees may continue to work and function without a speaker. The current situation is less harmful to House functions outside of the floor than the vacant speakership was in January because a rules bill outlining how the 118th Congress will function has been passed, unlike nine months ago. headtopics.com

The election of a House speaker requires a simple majority of the House, which took 15 ballots for McCarthy in January.

Read more:

dcexaminer »

| Americans Deserve Better From the House of RepresentativesA tiny faction of Republican extremists are again putting their interests over the business of running the government.

New York Reps. Jerrold Nadler, Nicole Malliotakis react to ouster of Speaker Kevin McCarthyBoth lawmakers expressed frustration over the current state of affairs inside the House of Representatives.

Kevin McCarthy is out as speaker of the House. Here's what's next.The House of Representatives has entered uncharted territory after a last-ditch,...

Kevin McCarthy Vote Live Updates: House Speaker Faces OusterThe House of Representatives will vote Tuesday on the California Republican's hold on the gavel.

Former House speaker floats idea of removing Gaetz from House GOP caucus, committeesNewt Gingrich floated the idea of removing Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., from the House GOP Conference and his committee assignments instead of a full House expulsion.

Democrats say they won't step in to save McCarthy from effort to oust himWASHINGTON - House Democrats will not vote to save House Speaker Kevin McCarthy...