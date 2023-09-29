All Star Wars Signs Point Towards Luke Skywalker Once Again

Luke Skywalker could return to Star Wars again. SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The story of Ahsoka is expanding within the Star Wars galaxy and even a brand-new one, and as it does so, it's creating more signs that point to Luke Skywalker.

As the former Padawan of Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) is no stranger to the Skywalker family. Her past has not only been mentioned in this series, but also shown, as Ahsoka episode 5 sees her experience some of her Clone Wars-era memories with Anakin. It's only been a matter of time until the Skywalkers made their way to Ahsoka's story.

Hayden Christensen's return as Anakin Skywalker in Ahsoka has been the first major step, taking the brief Skywalker mentions a step further. The time period and the inclusion of the New Republic, however, has been begging for the Skywalkers who are still around to get involved next. Seeing as Luke has already gotten involved in the New Republic Era of Star Wars and met Ahsoka, the story of Ahsoka is starting to prepare for him to join in next.

Read more:

screenrant »

Star Wars Hyperspace Heroes Funko Pops Add Luke Skywalker in T-47 Airspeeder ExclusiveThe fifth Funko Pop in the Star Wars Hyperspace Heroes lineup is on sale now as an Amazon exclusive.

Star Wars Anakin Skywalker Hot Toys - Begun the Clone Wars HasAnakin Skywalker has returned to a galaxy far, far away and now fans can create their own events with Hot Toys 1/6 scale line

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Characters Gets First Live-Action Reference After 20 YearsA delightful Clone Wars reference!

'I'm Speechless': Star Wars Fans Lose Their Minds Over Unexpected Clone Wars NamedropVentress?! For Real?!

Star Wars: Original Trilogy Star Breaks Silence on Ahsoka CameoAnthony Daniels reacts to his return as C-3PO.

Star Wars: Visions (2021) | ScreenRantStar Wars and the world of Japanese animation collide in Star Wars: Visions, a sci-fi anthology series that sees several prolific animation studios tackle various unique tales set in the Star Wars universe. Each episode tells a new tale from a new studio in incredibly different animation styles that all aim to capture the lives outside the core cast of Star Wars regulars, including how the events of the war affect those caught inside of it.

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode 7.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The story of Ahsoka is expanding within the Star Wars galaxy and even a brand-new one, and as it does so, it's creating more signs that point to Luke Skywalker. As the former Padawan of Anakin Skywalker, Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) is no stranger to the Skywalker family. Her past has not only been mentioned in this series, but also shown, as Ahsoka episode 5 sees her experience some of her Clone Wars-era memories with Anakin. It's only been a matter of time until the Skywalkers made their way to Ahsoka's story.

Hayden Christensen's return as Anakin Skywalker in Ahsoka has been the first major step, taking the brief Skywalker mentions a step further. The time period and the inclusion of the New Republic, however, has been begging for the Skywalkers who are still around to get involved next. Seeing as Luke has already gotten involved in the New Republic Era of Star Wars and met Ahsoka, the story of Ahsoka is starting to prepare for him to join in next.

Leia Organa Is Involved In Ahsoka's Story - So Luke Should Be Too Leia has already gotten herself involved in the story of Ahsoka, thanks to her role in the New Republic. The Skywalker sister is first mentioned in Ahsoka episode 5 by Carson Teva, who reminds Hera that she can't cover for their unauthorized mission for much longer. Fast-forward to episode 7, where Leia has sent C-3PO in her place to insist she had, in fact, authorized Hera's mission on Seatos. Leia has now established herself fully into Ahsoka's story, and given her position as the leader of the Defense Council for the New Republic, it makes complete sense.

Leia's involvement in the events surrounding Seatos should concern Luke now, too. If Hera has shared her full findings with Leia, then there's no doubt she's passed them on to Luke, seeing as he would deserve to know about fallen Jedi such as Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati. He may be knee-deep in building up his new Jedi Order, but Luke is also undoubtedly a strong part of what was once the Rebellion, and the knowledge of fallen Jedi aiding Grand Admiral Thrawn's return should pique his interest enough to get him involved like his sister.

Star Wars Is Doing One Of Luke's Biggest Post-OT Stories From Legends The story of Thrawn's return in the post-Galactic Civil War era is a direct reflection of his original story in Legends, something that Luke was a massive and key part of: Heir to the Empire. The trilogy that introduced Thrawn to the galaxy has already been a major source of inspiration for this current New Republic Era of Star Wars, from Jacen Syndulla taking the name of Jacen Solo to Captain Gilad Pellaeon making a brief appearance in The Mandalorian season 3.

The recreation of this story shouldn't happen without Luke, especially now that Thrawn's return to the Star Wars galaxy is inevitable with Ahsoka season 1 drawing to a close. Luke was such an important part of Heir to the Empire, and it seems unrealistic that he would continue to sit on the sidelines when Thrawn does make his triumphant return. Not everything from the Legends trilogy will stay the same, as it obviously hasn't already, but Luke's part in it all deserves to be seen.

Baylan Skoll Was Seemingly Hunting The Skywalkers If it's not Thrawn who causes Luke to jump into action in this story, then Baylan Skoll should do the trick. Viewers have figured out that Baylan has a hit list targeting the Skywalker family, which he carries with him on his wrist. The Aurebesh letters there describe it as target data, and it goes on to list the names of Luke, Leia, Han, "Chewie," Ben, and even R2-D2 and C-3PO. Anyone who was closely associated with Luke in the original Star Wars trilogy has made it to the hit list, even the droids.

Baylan is then drawing a straight line right towards Luke in this story. He's familiar with Luke's father and somehow knows that Anakin became Darth Vader, which certainly isn't common knowledge in the galaxy. If Baylan intends on crossing Luke's path at some point in this story, then it's inevitable that viewers will see a return of the Jedi to protect himself and his loved ones.

Related: Lord Baylan Skoll’s Jedi Backstory & Anakin Skywalker Connection Explained

Ahsoka Tano & Luke Skywalker's Meeting Still Hasn't Been Revealed (But Should Be) By the time Ahsoka and Luke appear alongside each other in The Book of Boba Fett episode 6, they've already met before. Ahsoka tells Din Djarin outright that she's a friend of the family, which implies that she's interacted with Luke quite a few times before. Star Wars still hasn't revealed exactly how Ahsoka and Luke met, but given how important that moment would be, it deserves to be unveiled.

This story is the perfect time to recount that memory. Whether it's revealed in a flashback or simply in a conversation of reminiscing between Ahsoka and Luke, Star Wars can easily still tell the story of how their paths first crossed. Ahsoka might even be the one who directly seeks Luke for help with Thrawn, given his success with taking down the Death Star and even redeeming Darth Vader.

Will Luke Skywalker Be In The Mandalorian Movie? All of these hints of and references to Luke in Ahsoka and throughout the New Republic Era makes it inevitable that Luke will somehow be a part of The Mandalorian movie. He's too major a character and too deeply tied to these events for him not to make an appearance, no matter how brief it may be. The reiteration of Thrawn's Legends story alone makes it feel impossible for Luke to simply remain cast aside as the adventure is taken to the big screen.

Ahsoka is taking the most steps towards getting Luke involved, though The Mandalorian season 2 brought him back and The Book of Boba Fett informed viewers of what he's up to. He is becoming more and more relevant to what's happening around the galaxy in the New Republic Era, and as that importance grows, so too does the chance of Luke making his theatrical Star Wars return. Not only does this function in the greater story of the galaxy, but it also gives Luke a chance to meet more potential students in a way that would further set up his sequel trilogy story.

Related: Everything We Know About The Mandalorian Star Wars Movie

Creating a The Mandalorian-era movie centered on Thrawn without Luke Skywalker seems impossible at this point. The return of Luke has already happened, and now it's time to bring him back to the galaxy once again. The story of Ahsoka is tying in other Skywalkers, and all the paths being taken are leading to the Jedi working with Ahsoka in an alliance they've clearly already established. Seeing as Thrawn would pose a threat to Luke's Jedi Temple on Ossus and the greater galaxy, Skywalker would want to get involved, especially if it starts to concern the safety of his friends and family. The signs are then pointing towards Luke making his next return to Star Wars, and hopefully it will get to take place on the big screen.

Ahsoka releases new episodes Tuesdays at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Disney+.