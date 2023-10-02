The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.NEW YORK (AP) — All models of Onewheel self-balancing electric skateboards are under recall after at least four deaths and multiple injuries were reported in recent years, federal regulators said last week.

The 300,000 now-recalled skateboards, manufactured by the California-based Future Motion, can stop balancing a rider if the boards’ limits are exceeded — which risks serious crashes, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Future Motion has received dozens of incident reports involving these skateboards, the CPSC said Friday — including four deaths between 2019 and 2021 and serious injuries like paralysis, traumatic brain injury, fractures and ligament damage.

The deaths resulted from head trauma, the CPSC added. In at least three of the reports, the riders were not wearing helmets.

Onewheel electric skateboards — including Onewheel, Onewheel+, Onewheel+ XR, Onewheel Pint, Onewheel Pint X and Onewheel GT — sold online and through independent retailers from January 2014 through September of this year.

To address the crash hazard, a new safety alert feature called “haptic buzz” will be available through a firmware update for Onewheel GT, Pint X, Pint and XR boards in the coming weeks, Future Motion’s Onewheel team said. Riders can check their board’s eligibility and learn more about installing the update with Onewheel’s app on

Meanwhile, original Onewheel and Onewheel+ boards are not eligible for the firmware update. Eligible riders can arrange to receive a prorated refund in the form of $100 in store credit after disposing of the product, the CPSC and Future Motion’s Onewheel team said.

"You should not use Onewheels that are not updated or that are not eligible for the firmware update," the Onewheel team wrote on its website, while also urging all riders to wear helmets and other protective gear. "Rider safety is our top priority and is critical to the long-term success of the sport." The CPSC had previously warned consumers to stop using Onewheel electric skateboards back in November — similarly pointing to the reports of death and serious injuries. At the time, the CPSC said, Future Motion "refused to agree to an acceptable recall of the product."

In its online announcement, Future Motion’s Onewheel team said that recall update was “the culmination of months of work with the CPSC.” The Associated Press reached out to Future Motion for further comment Monday.