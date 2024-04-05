All My Exes Live in Vortexes: A Fresh and Biting Indie-Rock Agit-Prop Tunecraft

Tucker knows how to grab your attention with an opening line: “I hope no one had to piss in a bottle at work to get me the thing I ordered on the internet.” That’s just one of the anti-capitalist zingers in the brilliantly titled “All My Exes Live in Vortexes.” Tucker rips modern culture apart in in, a fresh, biting, innovative and fantastic piece of indie-rock agit-prop tunecraft.

These songs combine the 20-something malaise with a critique of the consumerist machine, and what it does to our brains. is a bold new beginning, produced by Tucker with their collaborator Wolfy. Every song is packed with great lines. “White Savior Myth” crams so many into a mere 56 words: “The white savior myth got a good night’s rest/She is twenty minutes late and impeccably dressed / She is skinny like a teen and exactly as depressed.” You might hear That Dog or Juliana Hatfield in the sound, with a pop-punk crunch in Tucker’s guita

