All Honkai: Star Rail 1.4 Livestream Codes & Rewards

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Developer HoYoverse has revealed the Honkai: Star Rail 1.4 livestream codes as the special program has gone live.

These promo codes are often very limited and tend to last less than a day, so players need to grab them quickly in order to seize all the prizes. While the rewards include items such as Credits and Traveler’s Guide, the main attraction is the free Stellar Jade in Honkai: Star Rail. This is the main currency used to purchase Star Rail Passes, which are then used to obtain new characters and weapons in the gacha system. As this is a rare and limited currency, every bit counts, so the ones provided by the 1.4 livestream are more than welcome for most players.

Related: Honkai Star Rail PS5 Hands-on: "Like It Was Made For Consoles" Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Livestream Codes & Rewards The special and limited Honkai: Star Rail 1.4 livestream codes were shared during the special presentation held by HoYoverse on the official Honkai: Star Rail channel on YouTube. The codes were gradually shown during the event.

Read more:

screenrant »

Honkai: Star Rail Next Major Update Arrives Mid-OctoberHoYoverse gave new information this morning about the next update for Honkai: Star Rail, as we'll see it released in a few weeks.

Honkai: Star Rail 1.4 - Release Date, New Characters, Story UpdatesAll details about Honkai: Star Rail 1.4.

Hailey Bieber Continues Her Style Streak in a Dazzling Mesh MinidressSee the star's look from her star-studded Rhode party in Paris

Discovery of gravestone in suburban yard could derail Los Angeles area light rail expansionThe recent uncovering of a gravestone in the backyard of a residence in Lawndale, California, could derail plans to expand Los Angeles light rail through the town.

2 hurt in 'unprovoked' hammer attack at Seattle rail stationPolice are searching for a man who allegedly attacked two people at the Link light rail station in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Colleyville Heritage rolls past rival Grapevine in the Battle of the Red RailColleyville Heritage got four touchdown passes from quarterback Luke Ullrich as the Panthers reclaimed the Red Rail on Friday night with a win over rival Grapevine.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Developer HoYoverse has revealed the Honkai: Star Rail 1.4 livestream codes as the special program has gone live. Approximately every six weeks, a special livestream is held, showing the respective content arriving in the turn-based RPG in the upcoming patch. Although it does fully reveal the contents of the main campaign or the developments that will take place during the limited-time events, it does tease them, highlighting what players will be doing for the next six weeks. During this presentation, the developer also shares a few promo codes, which can be redeemed for in-game rewards.

These promo codes are often very limited and tend to last less than a day, so players need to grab them quickly in order to seize all the prizes. While the rewards include items such as Credits and Traveler’s Guide, the main attraction is the free Stellar Jade in Honkai: Star Rail. This is the main currency used to purchase Star Rail Passes, which are then used to obtain new characters and weapons in the gacha system. As this is a rare and limited currency, every bit counts, so the ones provided by the 1.4 livestream are more than welcome for most players.

Related: Honkai Star Rail PS5 Hands-on: "Like It Was Made For Consoles"

Honkai Star Rail 1.4 Livestream Codes & Rewards The special and limited Honkai: Star Rail 1.4 livestream codes were shared during the special presentation held by HoYoverse on the official Honkai: Star Rail channel on YouTube. The codes were gradually shown during the event. Players interested in reaping the rewards have until September 30 to redeem them. The 1.4 livestream codes contain a fair amount of in-game items, but stand out due to its sum of 300x Stellar Jade. This allows players to buy nearly two Star Rail Passes. The table below lists all the codes and their respective rewards:

How To Redeem Honkai: Star Rail 1.4 Codes In order to get access to the aforementioned rewards, players need to first redeem the codes in Honkai: Star Rail. There are two distinct methods of doing so, both of which are quite easy. The first of them is outside the game. Players will need to head to the official Honkai: Star Rail website and, once there, log in with their accounts. The next step is to choose the Server and fill out the in-game character name. The last step is to insert the respective code and hit the redeem button. If successful, the rewards for the 1.4 livestream codes will be sent to the in-game mailbox.

The other method of redemption of the codes is through the game itself. On the main menu page – identifiable by when the character is holding up their phone – players will see an ellipsis button in the top right corner of the page. Upon clicking on it, a sub-menu will present itself, where they will be able to select the Redemption Code feature. The last step is to simply fill out the field with the respective codes. The rewards for the Honkai: Star Rail 1.4 livestream codes will also be sent to the in-game mailbox, where they must be claimed.

Source: YouTube/Honkai: Star Rail, Honkai: Star Rail