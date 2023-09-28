All Blacks healed and revved up for Rugby World Cup return against bolder Italy

New Zealand reappears at the Rugby World Cup after two weeks for a must-win pool game against Italy on Friday in Lyon. The All Blacks are in an unfamiliar must-win scenario in the pool stage after the opening defeat to host France.

To qualify for the quarterfinals they can’t take Italy lightly, which can’t be guaranteed following all of the unwelcome results under the reign of coach Ian Foster (Biggest defeat, first loss to Argentina, home series loss to Ireland, etc).

Only prop Ethan de Groot, suspended for his red card against Namibia, was unavailable for selection after a timely bye week in Bordeaux cleared up the All Blacks’ injury list. Foster has wasted no time slotting four previously injured first-choice players into the matchday 23. All four will make their first appearances in this Rugby World Cup.

Flanker Shannon Frizell, the star of the Rugby Championship sweep, was starting with Jordie Barrett, who will firm up the midfield against Italy’s own rated pair. Squad captain Sam Cane and Tyrel Lomax will complete their rehabs from respective back and thigh injuries with minutes off the bench. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

Capuozzo, Garbisi and Allan shifted by Italy again for All Blacks match at Rugby World CupKey Italy backs Tommaso Allan, Paolo Garbisi and Ange Capuozzo have been rearranged again for the Rugby World Cup match against New Zealand on Friday in Lyon.

Namibia chases elusive first win at Rugby World Cup against favored UruguayUruguay and Namibia meet in the Rugby World Cup's only game on Wednesday. Both teams believe they can win in Lyon and end winless records in Pool A.

‘What chance did we have’: Remembering Namibia’s record-breaking 142-0 Rugby World Cup defeatNamibia has always been an underdog at the Rugby World Cup.

Uruguay wins at Rugby World Cup after 3 yellow cards for NamibiaUruguay has made the most of three yellow cards for Namibia to win 36-26 in Lyon and dash the Africans' hopes of a first ever Rugby World Cup win.

After Ireland loss, Springboks to test Rugby World Cup readiness of Pollard against TongaSouth Africa will test the Rugby World Cup readiness of flyhalf Handre Pollard by starting him in the final pool game against Tonga for his first test appearance in more than a year.

Namibian rugby star Johan Retief out of World Cup after being 'bitten by a spider'Namibian rugby star Johan Retief has been ruled out of his country’s final World Cup game against Uruguay later Wednesday, after being “bitten by a spider” at the team’s hotel in Aix-les-Bains, eastern France.

(New Zealand leads 15-0 overall, 5-0 in RWC)

The All Blacks are in an unfamiliar must-win scenario in the pool stage after the opening defeat to host France.

To qualify for the quarterfinals they can’t take Italy lightly, which can’t be guaranteed following all of the unwelcome results under the reign of coach Ian Foster (Biggest defeat, first loss to Argentina, home series loss to Ireland, etc).

Only prop Ethan de Groot, suspended for his red card against Namibia, was unavailable for selection after a timely bye week in Bordeaux cleared up the All Blacks’ injury list.

Foster has wasted no time slotting four previously injured first-choice players into the matchday 23. All four will make their first appearances in this Rugby World Cup.

Flanker Shannon Frizell, the star of the Rugby Championship sweep, was starting with Jordie Barrett, who will firm up the midfield against Italy’s own rated pair.

Squad captain Sam Cane and Tyrel Lomax will complete their rehabs from respective back and thigh injuries with minutes off the bench.

They have two pool games — the other against Uruguay — to get them up to speed and sharpen their overall game to prepare for a hoped-for quarterfinal, probably against Ireland.

The intensity of the Ireland-South Africa clash set the standard for All Blacks defense coach Scott McLeod. Of the players’ reaction, he said, “There is a buzz, that excites them, that’s the level they want to play at.”

New Zealand used the bye week not just to heal but also to up the intensity in training, which led to some tempers flaring among the forwards, where the All Blacks have been punished by opponents and referees recently.

The starting pack doesn’t include lock Sam Whitelock, who will have to come off the bench to set a new All Blacks test caps record of 149 and leave behind Richie McCaw.

Italy has talked up offering a bolder challenge on the back of a two-year improvement, but its pacier play also suits New Zealand.

“Hopefully in trying to win a game, we can express ourselves,” Jordie Barrett said. “We got a harsh lesson against France, an even harsher one against South Africa a month or so ago. But we’ve done a lot of good work in the past few weeks and we believe in what we are trying to do. Hopefully we can see a bit of that on Friday.”https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.