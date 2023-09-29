All Baldur's Gate Characters That Can Join Camp, Ranked

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT One of the most important areas of Baldur's Gate 3 is the party camp.

Here, companions can be chatted to further their personal quests, and long rests will move the story along at key places. But companions are the only characters who will join the party at camp as several followers can be found throughout the adventure to make the camp feel more alive.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Baldur's Gate 3.]

While some of the characters that can join camp are important NPCs who actively contribute to the many endings of Baldur's Gate 3, others play different roles. From Act One all the way through to Act Three, there are new characters to meet who might decide to team up with the party. Some characters will join as camp followers in any playthrough; however, others will only join under specific circumstances.

14 Thaniel Thaniel is an important NPC the party will meet in Act Two in the Shadowlands and is linked to Halsin's personal quest. Although he appears as a little boy, Thaniel is the spirit of nature in the area and has been injured and trapped by the Shadow Curse affecting the area. Once rescued, Thaniel will remain in camp for the rest of Act Two and can be chatted with; this will also allow Halsin to be fully recruited as a companion.

13 Oathbreak Knight The Oathbreaker Knight is a unique NPC that will join the camp when playing as a paladin. As the name suggests, the Oathbreaker Knight will appear if a paladin character breaks their oath. He will explain he was the first Oathbreaker and will guide any who wish to remain Oathbreakers. However, he can also reinstate any oath for some gold, making him very useful, but only on very particular playthroughs.

12 Halsin Originally conceived as just a camp follower, the archdruid Halsin was promoted to full companion for the final release of Baldur's Gate 3. Halsin can be rescued in Act One and will remain in camp until his personal quest is completed. During this time, he can be spoken to and flirted with, although he has limited dialogue. Once his quest to lift the Shadow Curse has been completed in Act Two, Halsin will be available as a full companion able to join the party on adventures.

11 Yenna And Grub Yenna and her cat Grub can be found in Act Three when the party first reaches Rivington. The young girl will ask for help finding her mother and later appear at camp, seemingly accepting that her mum isn't coming back. Yenna is very sweet and will make food, even selling soup after a certain point in the story. Yenna is also one of the choices for Orin to kidnap and impersonate, which will lead to a very upsetting meal involving her cat Grub. It is also possible for Yenna to be killed by Orin if Lae'zel is the one who has been taken.

10 Barcus Wroot Barcus Wroot is a deep gnome first encountered in the Blighted Village in Act One, tied to a windmill and being tormented by goblins. If he is saved from that predicament, he can be encountered again in the Underdark, where he has been captured by the cult of the Absolute led by Nere. If saved again, he can persuaded to join the party's camp for the remainder of Act One. While his time at camp is brief, it is necessary to unlock Barcus as a vendor in Act Two, where he can be found in the Last Light Inn with some good magic items.

9 Duke Ravengard Grand Duke Ulder Ravengard will join the party camp towards the end of Act Three once he has been rescued during the quest "Rescue the Grand Duke." While saving Ravengard from the Iron Throne underwater prison can be difficult, it is worth the trouble as he will join the camp afterward. Duke Ravengard is one of many NPCs who count towards the “Gather Your Allies” quest and will grant the party 30 temporary hit points at the beginning of the battle with the netherbrain.

8 Arabella Arabella is a young tiefling girl first met at the Druid Grove in Act One, where she has been captured for stealing the Idol of Silvanus. If she is saved from Kagha's wrath, Arabella can be met again in Act Two alone and asks the party to find her parents. To help you find her parents, Arabella will give the permanent spell Arabella's Shadow Entanglement, which lets the character cast entangle on undead creatures. She will then go to camp and remain there for the rest of Act Two.

Arabella can be spoken to in camp, where Withers will reveal that the Idol has changed Arabella, unlocking magic within her. Arabella can be met twice more in Act Three and is also one of many allies who will give buffs for the final battle with the Netherbrain. Arabella will grant the Weavewalker passive buff, which grants the party the effects of the spell freedom of movement.

7 Mizora Mizora is the cambion patron of the party's warlock Wyll and will appear in camp early in Act One. Later in Act Two, she can be rescued from Moonrise Towers, allowing Wyll to negotiate a release from his pact with her. Mizora will appear again in Act Three to tell the party about Duke Ravengard being taken somewhere and will attempt to gain control over Wyll again.

Regardless of the choice made, Mizora will join the camp for the rest of the game for her own amusement and will offer no help. Mizora can be flirted with, and there is an opportunity for a one-night stand, which turns out to be one of the more morally objectionable decisions in Baldur's Gate 3.

6 Volo The blustering bard and famous author Volothamp Geddarm is better known as Volo and is well-known to Dungeons & Dragons players for his less-than-accurate versions of monsters and historical events. Volo is one of the first camp followers to be recruited, where he insists that he can aid in the removal of the mind flayer tadpole. Unsurprisingly, Volo cannot help and instead ends up damaging the character's eye, although he will luckily have a magical replacement for them that allows the character to see invisible creatures.

If taken up on the offer, Volo will become a vendor until the end of Act Two, selling various potions and scrolls. Volo can be met again in Act Three, tied to a rail cart loaded with explosives after upsetting some Absolute cultists. If saved, he will rejoin the camp and provide +2 to attack rolls, saving throws, and ability checks in the final battle with the netherbrain.

5 Tara When playing as Gale, the camp will gain a unique follower in the form of his beloved Tressym, Tara. Tara has some fantastic dialogue, making any Gale origin playthrough a joy. Regardless of it, playing as Gale or now Tara can be met in Act Three during the "Find the Missing Letters" quest and then again in Baldur's Gate on another rooftop. Tara is a unique vendor who only accepts fish and other magical items in exchange for her wares, but she will only join the camp when Gale is the player character.

4 Isobel And Aylin Isobel and Aylin are two NPCs who can be encountered through the course of the main quest in Act Two. Isobel is a cleric of Selune and the partner to the immortal aasimar, Aylin, also known as the Nightsong, who is the daughter of the moon goddess. Depending on choices made during Act Two, Isobel and Aylin will join the camp for a short time until the resolution of the "Find the Nightsong" quest in Act Three. If both Isobel and Aylin survive to the final battle with the netherbrain, both will provide support to the party. Isobel will grant 14d6 healing to six allies, while Aylin can be summoned into the battle; however, at the time of writing, Aylin is bugged with no spell slots and limited health.

3 Owlbear Cub The owlbear cub is one of the cutest camp followers that can be recruited in Baldur's Gate 3. After the death of its mother, the cub will be found by goblins and the party can rescue them and bring them back to camp. If the party already has Scratch, then there are several lovely interactions between the two, which are even better if using speak with animals. The cub will remain as part of the camp until the final battle with the netherbrain, where they will appear in a suit of armor created by Dammon, which can be summoned in battle.

2 Withers Withers is one of the most important NPCs who can join the party's camp. He can be met in the Dank Crypt, which has the first hint of his real identity, but if not met there, he will eventually show up at camp of his own accord. Withers will offer a range of services and can help with the procurement of hirelings as well as resurrecting any dead companions. Although there are clues dotted throughout Baldur's Gate 3 hinting at Withers' true identity, it isn't until an after-credits scene that all is revealed.

1 Scratch Finally, the best character who can join the party’s camp is the best boy in all of Faerûn, Scratch. Scratch is a white dog that can be found close to the entrance of the Blighted Village next to the body of his former master. He can be spoken to with speak with animals or simply shown kindness, and after a while, he will show up at camp. Once he's there, Scratch can be played with, and he can be stroked, which gives approval for some companions,

After a while, Scratch will be available to become a summonable pet, functioning like a familiar and will occasionally bring goodies he’s found to the party. Later in Act 3 of Baldur's Gate 3, there is the option to return Scratch to his 'true' owners, but honestly, only a monster would send this beloved fur baby away.