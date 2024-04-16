All American Star Cody Christian Talks About His Character's Controversial Decision

Cody Christian . All American star Cody Christian says his character’s decision to recruit a controversial player will cause some serious waves within the friend group.
Wade made his first appearance in season 4 of the teen drama, where he caused waves by bullying his freshman teammates and encouraging Jordan to get a NIL deal while flaunting his own. After Oliver Baker ran a story using him as a cautionary tale against NI and getting him ousted from the team, Wade posted a tweet defaming her. He later retaliated further by getting Spencer, Olivia and Jordan’s party swatted by police.
Cody Christian.Christian noted that the decision to recruit Wade “wasn’t easy at all” for Asher, but also “necessary” in proving himself as a “viable asset” for the coaching staff. “As an assistant coach — keep in mind he has a position that's technically made up on the team, added the good graces of Mr. Montez — so he's doing anything and everything to show that he's beyond capable and to prove why he's there.
Christian told Us that Asher will approach the situation “delicately” and from a much different angle than an earlier version of Asher ever would.
Cody Christian All American Character Decision Recruit Controversial Player Tensions Relationships CW Series Football Drama Asher Adams Coastal California Assistant Coach Quarterback Injured Dilemma Eligible Player
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »
Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »
Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 95. / 72 Read more »
Source: MSNBC - 🏆 469. / 51 Read more »
Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »
Source: ComicBook - 🏆 65. / 68 Read more »