All About Art Talks Its Latest Collaboration with Thai Contemporary Artist Jitti Jumnianwai

The scriptures of life or “Tao Te Ching”, once teach us “Shape clay into a vessel, but it is the emptiness within that holds rice and fish.” Jitti wanted to explore the concept of External Cosmos – Internal Cosmos. In his words, “We are enveloped by the expansive external world, a vast expanse on our planet that can be perceived through sight and sound, sending sensations to our inner cosmos (the mind), where they are stored according to the passage of time.
Both galleries share the same vision of promoting South-East Asian art and bring artists and their works to a higher international stage. “Life in Space” is the first show of many successful partnerships to come, and we cannot wait for you to join us in this first showcase.
“Life in Space” Solo Exhibition by Jitti Jumnianwai can be visited at Artspace@Helutrans, 39 Tanjong Distripark, #01-05, Singapore 089065.
