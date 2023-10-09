All 8 Lost Characters Named After A Philosopher (& What Each Name Means)

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Fans of Lost may have noticed a trend in characters being named after historical philosophers. The hit ABC series was known for its thrilling mysteries and character development throughout its 6 season run, but the show also commonly explored complex, philosophical themes.

To honor the influence from historical philosophers, many of the characters in Lost are named after them. Several characters are also named after various mathematical, scientific, or cultural figures. For example, Charlotte's full name is Charlotte Staples Lewis, a reference to C.S. Lewis.

Jeremy Bentham is the alias Locke uses when he leaves the island, leading up to his death. The philosopher Jeremy Bentham has two key similarities to John Locke in Lost. He believed in the idea of utilitarianism, which suggested that decisions should be made with the happiness of the greater number of people in mind, even at the expense of the few. headtopics.com

7 Danielle Rousseau - Jean-Jacques Rousseau Danielle Rousseau is the first character introduced in Lost who wasn't a passenger on Oceanic 815. Her name is in reference to French philosopher Jean-Jacques Rousseau. Jean-Jacques Rousseau was a recluse, living separate from society to hide from real or imaginary persecutors.

6 Kate Austen - John Austin Kate Austen is one of the main characters of Lost, with her name being a reference to legal philosopher John Austin. Austin explored the idea of laws, arguing that they're a set of rules or commands issued by a sovereign, and can be supported by threats of punishment. headtopics.com

4 Mikhail Bakunin - Mikhail Bakunin Mikhail is a side character introduced in Lost who serves as a secondary antagonist in season 3. Mikhail is a loyal supporter of the Others and a former Soviet soldier. His role on the island before engaging in conflict with the survivors was to manage the Flame DHARMA station, where he handled communication with the rest of the world.

