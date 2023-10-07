All 7 Times Harry Potter Faced Lord Voldemort (& Why Harry Always Escaped)

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Boy Who Lived came face to face with Lord Voldemort precisely seven times in the Harry Potter series. This number held a lot of significance throughout the series—there are seven Harry Potter books, Voldemort created seven Horcruxes, a wand costs seven Galleons, and the list goes on and on.

Of course, Lily refused, and she stood between Voldemort and Harry without raising her wand. Her subsequent murder set off a chain reaction that would continue to keep her son protected for years. When Voldemort moved on to Harry, his Killing Curse backfired, and the Dark Lord's body was destroyed.

5 Voldemort's Resurrection At The Graveyard It was a couple of years before Harry saw Lord Voldemort again. He had unknowingly found one of the Dark Lord's Horcruxes in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, but the image of young Tom Riddle wasn't quite the real deal (just as facing the Horcruxes in Deathly Hallows didn't count as a true interaction). headtopics.com

4 The Battle At The Department Of Mysteries It would be a couple of years before Voldemort understood why he had been unable to kill Harry at the graveyard in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. He didn't know about the twin cores and wouldn't until he abducted Ollivander the wandmaker in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

3 The Battle Of Seven Potters After the conflict at the Ministry of Magic, it was over a year before Voldemort had another chance to attack Harry Potter. The day the Boy Who Lived left the Dursleys was a prime opportunity since it meant the end of Lily's magical protection (or so everyone thought). headtopics.com

2 The Return & Near Miss At Godric's Hallow The next time that Harry saw Voldemort in the flesh was, fittingly, back at the place where it had all begun. Harry had returned to Godric's Hallow, hoping that the Sword of Gryffindor would be hidden there, but all he found was trouble. Voldmemort's snake, Nagini, had been left there in wait.

