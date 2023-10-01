All 6 Ways Ahsoka Has Rewritten Star Wars History

This article contains spoilers for Ahsoka episode 7.

Ahsoka learned the purrgil that captured Thrawn's flagship had transported him along the pathway to Peridea, a world that the Jedi apparently dismissed as a fairy tale. To find Thrawn (and her friend Ezra Bridger), Ahsoka wound up following in his footsteps, taking her on a journey further afield than any seen before in Star Wars. Now, the future of Star Wars clearly lies in secrets from the distant past - secrets that shake everything viewers thought they knew about Star Wars.

In Star Wars Legends, the Nightsisters are a relatively modern Force cult. In canon, however, Ahsoka has confirmed they predate both the Jedi and the Sith. Their homeworld is a fairy tale to the Jedi, a legend they tell younglings in the temple. That means a dark side power predates the Jedi - and an intergalactic one, at that.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The Ahsoka Disney+ TV show has completely rewritten the history of the Star Wars galaxy. When viewers tuned in to Ahsoka, they expected to learn the truth about Grand Admiral Thrawn; where had he been for at least nine years in-universe, and why hadn't he been able to return? The last thing they were expecting, though, was to find answers that rewrote the history of the entire Star Wars galaxy.

6 The Nightsisters Of Dathomir Originate From Peridea, In Another Galaxy Hailing from Star Wars Legends and appearing extensively in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the Nightsisters of Dathomir are an unusual Force cult who use magick to tap into the dark side of the Force. Their powers have always seemed strange and unusual, markedly different to those of Jedi and Sith, and it's simply been assumed they have an unusual relationship with the Force. Ahsoka has revealed the truth, however; Nightsister magick differs because it is drawn from another galaxy. The Nightsisters are descendants of the first Dathomiri, a race that emerged on the planet Peridea in another galaxy. They were the first to use purrgil to travel across the intergalactic void, and they settled on Dathomir long ago.

5 The Cycle Of Light & Dark Began At Peridea According to dark Jedi Baylan Skoll, Peridea is the place where the seemingly neverending cycle of conflict between light and dark first began. It's unclear what exactly he means by this, but oddly enough Ahsoka may well have a better idea; both were raised at the Jedi Temple, after all, so they've all heard the same fairy tales. Huyang has already implicitly confirmed this is the case by retelling galactic legends to Ahsoka while traveling in a purrgil, and his tale began "A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away..." More than just an Easter egg, this is also an important clue that everything began at Peridea.

4 The Intergalactic Nightsisters Were Ruled Over By... The Zeffo Jedi: Fallen Order saw its protagonist, Cal Kestis, follow in the footsteps of Jedi Master Eno Cordova in researching a long-forgotten race called the Zeffo. These Force-sensitives originated from the main Star Wars galaxy, and apparently established an ancient civilization - before falling to the dark side. One of their greatest figures, Kujet, came to be buried on Dathomir itself. An Ahsoka Easter egg seems to confirm Kujet once ruled the Nightsisters and their intergalactic civilization. He may have been buried in the main Star Wars galaxy, but runes on Peridea mention his name.

3 The True Origin Of The Sith Language Revealed These runes are written in a variant of the Sith language, ur-Kittât. It's long bee known that the Sith raided dark side secrets from predecessors, as well as from other cults across the galaxy. ur-Kittât is presumably one such example, a language rooted in the dark side of the Force itself, that exerts a strange call on anyone with darkness within them. Also known as the Old Tongue, ur-Kittât.was ultimately forbidden by the Jedi and the Republic - as Rey learned in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, when she tried to get C-3PO to translate the words written on a Sith dagger.

The fact ur-Kittât.runes are written on Peridean artifacts is significant. It suggests the ancient Zeffo-Nightsister civilization is the true origin of ur-Kittât, and that their legacy can be found in the Sith. Indeed, it's even possible this is the secret origin of the Sith as a cult; that some ancient Jedi tried to translate ur-Kittât, and thus fell to the dark side.

2 Intergalactic Civilization Mysteriously Collapsed Precious little is known about this ancient Nightsister-Zeffo intergalactic civilization. What is certain, though, is that it collapsed and became the stuff of legends. Kujet died, and was buried on Dathomir. The purrgil ceased to travel from Peridea, instead traveling there only to die, cutting the planet off and turning it into a place of exile. It has remained that way for untold thousands of years. It's possible the cause of this collapse is the same mythical event that Baylan believes began the whole cycle of light and dark in the Star Wars galaxies.

1 The Zeffo Likely Left The Star Wars Galaxy The Nightsisters survived the collapse of their intergalactic civilization. The Zeffo were forgotten, with Jedi Master Eno Cordova uncovering their existence during his travels. He learned this mysterious race had eventually left their worlds, traveling to the Outer Rim. There, their trail went cold. But Ahsoka strongly implies there's a reason Eno Cordova couldn't track down any further trace of the Zeffo; it's likely these ancient aliens hitched a ride on purrgil, and departed the galaxy. They may well still be found in the Peridean galaxy; alternatively, Huyang implied legends tell of multiple hyperspace routes navigated by purrgil, so they could well be elsewhere. The mystery of the Zeffo hasn't quite been solved - the reason for their empire's collapse is still unknown - but at least it's now likely viewers can guess what happened to them, and why they haven't been seen in recent Star Wars canon.

Ahsoka releases new episodes Tuesdays at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Disney+.