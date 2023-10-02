All 14 Lies Of P Costumes, Ranked Worst To Best

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Lies of P is a visually stunning and atmospheric game, and like many of the most immersive ARPGs, it affords the player a degree of autonomy in the presentation of their playable character. Although there is the choice of eight unique Legion Arms and a seemingly countless number of weapons, perhaps the most significant visual customization option is the ability to select one of 17 costumes.

14 Survivor's Hunting Apparel A pale blue pin-stripped tailcoat jacket, light gray slacks, dark gray waistcoat, and, somewhat inexplicably, a ruff, make the Survivor's Hunting Apparel one of the more ostentatious costumes available in Lies of P. Despite its garish appearance, the Survivor's Hunting Apparel is visually interesting and brings a splash of color to the otherwise drab landscape of Krat. Acquiring this costume, however, comes with a degree of challenge as Pinocchio will need to defeat the Survivor in the Workshop Union Culvert to claim his clothing as a prize.

11 Robber Weasel's Hunting Apparel The Robber Wasel's Hunting Apparel is obtained with the Robber Weasel's Mask by defeating Robber Weasel at the Krat Central Station Platform.

11 Robber Weasel’s Hunting Apparel The Robber Wasel's Hunting Apparel is obtained with the Robber Weasel's Mask by defeating Robber Weasel at the Krat Central Station Platform.

Though they all are exceptionally well-designed, some are far cooler than others.

Even prior to its release, Lies of P was a game that captivated the attention of many — to the point where it was, arguably, one of the most eagerly anticipated games of 2023. A dark reimagining of the enduringly popular nineteenth-century children's novel, The Adventures of Pinocchio, Lies of P excels in its expansive customization options, some of which, such as the various Legion Arms, can make a real difference to a playthrough. Although costumes are purely cosmetic, deciding which to choose can prove difficult as they are all exceptional; however, some are more exceptional than others.

Even prior to its release, Lies of P was a game that captivated the attention of many — to the point where it was, arguably, one of the most eagerly anticipated games of 2023. A dark reimagining of the enduringly popular nineteenth-century children's novel, The Adventures of Pinocchio, Lies of P excels in its expansive customization options, some of which, such as the various Legion Arms, can make a real difference to a playthrough. Although costumes are purely cosmetic, deciding which to choose can prove difficult as they are all exceptional; however, some are more exceptional than others.

16 Someone’s Memory The costume, Someone’s Memory, is visually reminiscent of a combination of a mid-century sailor suit and boarding school uniform — appropriate as it is the uniform of a famed boarding school local to the city of Krat. Pinocchio can obtain the sophisticated garb by speaking with Antonia for the first time in the Hotel Krat. Although the uniform is visually a little worn, it retains its subtle elegance; though it is in no way majestic, the understated appearance of Someone's Memory makes it somewhat endearing and an option worthy of consideration.

15 Black Cat’s Hunting Apparel The hunting apparel of the Black Cat is a rather shabby-looking black single-breasted overcoat, brown waistcoat, charcoal slacks, and leather boots and gloves. Cosmetically, the hunting apparel of the Black Cat is a great choice for those who wish to, from a role-play perspective, be inconspicuous while traversing the gloomy and dismal streets of Krat. Obtaining the costume is relatively easy — it is located within a safe at the distant end of the Hermit's Cave.

14 Survivor's Hunting Apparel A pale blue pin-stripped tailcoat jacket, light gray slacks, dark gray waistcoat, and, somewhat inexplicably, a ruff, make the Survivor's Hunting Apparel one of the more ostentatious costumes available in Lies of P. Despite its garish appearance, the Survivor's Hunting Apparel is visually interesting and brings a splash of color to the otherwise drab landscape of Krat. Acquiring this costume, however, comes with a degree of challenge as Pinocchio will need to defeat the Survivor in the Workshop Union Culvert to claim his clothing as a prize.

13 The Atoned’s Hunting Apparel The hunting apparel of The Atoned is perhaps the best role-playing option for players who want Pinnochio to resemble a local of Krat. The beaten and batted outfit bears the wounds of years of tears and blemishes; however, the scars of stitching only adds to its ambiance. To get The Atoned’s Hunting Apparel, Pinnochio must use the Check Ground gesture at the edge of a cliff at the end of the Cerasani Alley Stargazer. 12 Mad Donkey’s Hunting Apparel Obtained alongside the Mad Donkey's Mask after defeating Mad Donkey on the Alchemist Bridge, the Mad Donkey's Hunting Apparel is a costume that appears to have seen better days. The light brown long jacket is heavily torn at the bottom, and the other articles of clothing are discolored and disfigured by what seems to be extreme violence. When paired with the Mad Donkey's Mask, this completed costume is an excellent choice.

11 Robber Weasel’s Hunting Apparel The Robber Wasel's Hunting Apparel is obtained with the Robber Weasel's Mask by defeating Robber Weasel at the Krat Central Station Platform. Like many of the other Hunting Apparel in Lies of P, the Robber Wasel's Hunting Apparel is a rather disheveled-looking suit; however, this particular costume, with its subtle color scheme and brown leather overcoat, is one of the more visually interesting options.

10 The Great Venigni's Signature Coat The Great Venigni's Signature Coat is one of two pre-order exclusive costumes. Lorenzini Venigni designed this flamboyant outfit featuring a red and black striped smoking jacket with large gray lapels, a black double-breasted waistcoat, and black slack — an exact copy of Venigni's apparel. The costume is elegant and sophisticated but slightly gaudy, and the composition of a smoking jacket and waistcoat would likely constitute a fashion faux pas. That being said, the striking red of the main component of the costume would afford a nice touch of color to Pinnochio whilst out and about in the otherwise drab city of Krat.

9 Workshop Master’s Workwear Located in Trinity Sanctum in Krat Central Station and obtainable following the resolution of a number of Arlecchino's riddles, the Workshop Master’s Workwear is a relatively refined-looking costume that, somewhat uniquely, is without a jacket. Staring a brown pin-striped double-breasted waistcoat, a white jabot shirt, and black woolen pants, the Workshop Master’s Workwear, although heavily soiled, is a sleek and elegant outfit option with a subtle steampunk vibe.

8 White Lady's Hunting Apparel With its sleek unblemished white theme, the White Lady's Hunting Apparel stands out from the majority of ragged and soiled costumes in Lies of P — affording it an air of elegance and aristocratic charm. Featuring a white double-breasted tail jacket with comically large gray lapels, white pants, and leather riding boots, the White Lady's Hunting Apparel is a costume option that will likely be divisive. Obtaining this stylish outfit is no easy feat, as it involves defeating Laxasia the Complete, one of the hardest bosses in the game.

7 Monster Sweeper’s Hunting Apparel Located in the St. Frangelico Cathedral Chapel along with the Black Cat's Amulet, the Monster Sweeper's Hunting Apparel is one of the most understated costume options in Lies of P. Featuring a long green jacket, pale cream shirt, brown pants, and brown leather riding boots, the Monster Sweeper's Hunting Apparel has one of the best color schemes of any outfit in the game.

6 Alchemist's Cape Whilst the White Lady's Hunting Apparel is pure white, the Alchemist's Cape is pure black, and as a result, it looks incredibly sleek. Although the jet-black double-breasted suit jacket and suit pants of the Alchemist's Cape alone would be pretty cool, the Alchemist's Cape costume, as the name implies, features an incredibly stylish cape — undoubtedly the highlight of the costume. As the costume is given by Arlecchino after Pinocchio enters the final Trinity Sanctum at the Arche Abbey Outer Wall, it takes a great amount of time to unlock; however, it is certainly worth the effort.

5 Puppet Prince's Formal Dress Puppet Prince's Formal Dress is one of the most brilliant costume options in the game. Featuring a two-tone red and black design reminiscent of a Jester motley, the Puppet Prince's Formal Dress is clearly inspired by the imagery and aesthetics of early editions of Carlo Collodi's Adventures of Pinocchio. Obtained after defeating Romeo, King of Puppets, at the Estrella Opera House, Puppet Prince's Formal Dress is an incredibly unique design unlike any other in Krat.

4 Mischievous Puppet's Clothes Perhaps the best of the pre-order exclusive costumes, the Mischievous Puppet's Clothes outfit is a not-so-subtle nod to Enrico Mazzanti's illustration of the 1883 edition of the Adventures of Pinocchio. As a result of this reference to the source material, it is a horrendous shame that the Mischievous Puppet's Clothes are not obtainable in the game. Featuring an ornately designed red tunic, green striped shorts, dark blue poulaines, and a massive ruff, this outfit would be the perfect choice for anyone who wants the authentic Pinocchio aesthetic.

3 Owl Doctor's Hunting Apparel The Owl Doctor's Hunting Apparel is undoubtedly one of the coolest costumes in Lies of P. The rich green military cavalry-style jacket with gold adornments and accents will make Pinocchio stand out from the dark world of Krat. Furthermore, it is not a difficult costume to obtain — to do so, collect and decipher the Crafter Cryptic Vessel then teleport to the Inside the House on Elysion Boulevard and locate the safe which contains the Owl Doctor's Hunting Apparel.

2 Red Fox's Hunting Apparel Visually reminiscent of a traditional fox hunting outfit, the Red Fox's Hunting Apparel is perhaps the most eye-catching and colorful costume option in Lies of P. Featuring a tight red double-breasted tailless jacket, a white jabot shirt, off-white slacks, and black leather riding boots, this costume is an excellent option for any who wish to brighten up the dark streets of Krat. Although it is easy to obtain, it necessitates unusual requirements. Pinocchio must equip the Frozen Feast boss weapon before speaking to the Wandering Merchant at the top of a set of steps near the Abandoned Apartment. After showing the curious vendor the weapon, he will give Pinocchio this exceptional costume.

1 Blue Blood’s Tailcoat The formal attire of the Stalker organization of Bastards is arguably the best outfit in the game — thankfully, Pinocchio can obtain a set named the Blue Blood's Tailcoat. Located in the Workshop Union Culvert Trinity Sanctum, the Blue Blood's Tailcoat is an exceptional costume — featuring a brilliant blue tailcoat, a red waistcoat, gray slacks, a white shirt with cravat, and long white socks. This vivid outfit is reminiscent of nineteenth-century French military garb and stands out while exploring Lies of P's world.