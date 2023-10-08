Alix Earle posts steamy bikini photo kissing Dolphins’ Braxton Berrios on his 28th birthday

Alix Earle has been teasing her relationship with Miami Dolphins receiver Braxton Berrios for a while, but on his 28th birthday, the social media star showcased their love for each other with a steamy kiss on a beach. Earle posted a photo to her Instagram of Berrios lifting her up on the beach, as they shared an intimate moment with a Miami sunset in the background.

HOW TIKTOK'S ‘HOT BEST FRIEND’ ALIX EARLE EARNS LUCRATIVE BRAND DEALS, CAUSES PRODUCT SALES TO SKYROCKET Earle was also seen at a Dolphins game this past month, captioning an Instagram post, 'Fins up, dogs down,' with dolphin and hot dog emojis in there as well. She was also wearing Berrios’ No. 0 jersey as well.

Read more:

FoxNews »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Alix Earle Shares Steamy Kissing Pic to Celebrate Braxton Berrios' Birthday — See the Photo!Alix Earle posted a steamy photo of herself kissing Braxton Berrios on social media Friday, seemingly making their relationship Instagram official

TikTok Star Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Kiss in Steamy Beach Photo\u00a0Alix Earle celebrated boyfriend Braxton Berrios\u2019 birthday with a steamy photo of their beach makeout

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios seal romance with a kiss in first PDA-packed Instagram postThe influencer and the Miami Dolphins star hard launched their relationship with a PDA-packed snap posted to Instagram.

Braxton Berrios' four-word reaction to Alix Earle's steamy birthday tributeIt’s a birthday tribute Braxton Berrios surely won’t forget.

TikTok star Alix Earle breaks down in tears over 'toxic' eating disorder battle“A majority of the girls in my friend group in high school all had an eating disorder, [and] we all thought it was healthy,” the TikTok star recalled.

Alix Earle Opens Up About Eating Disorder BattleAlix Earle opened up about her battle with multiple eating disorders in high school on her new podcast, \u2018Hot Mess with Alix Earle\u2019