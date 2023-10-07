Alita Sequel: Robert Rodriguez Has Promising Update

Fans hoping to see a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel may finally be getting a follow-up. The initial adaptation grossed a sizable $404 million globally and has since become a cult classic with a huge following online. A sequel has yet to be officially greenlit given the rights lay with 20th Century Studios, the movie studio formerly known as 20th Century Fox.

"Yeah, Jim and I always talk about how we'd love to do another Alita," Rodriguez told TheWrap this week."That studio was bought by another studio . They're starting to make movies now. But that for a while 20th Century wasn't making any of their movies. I think now you're seeing a few rolling out. We would love to.

Rodriguez directed the film from a script written by James Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis. Earlier this year, Cameron not only said sequels were happening, but it was likely multiple films would be made in the franchise. headtopics.com

"Robert and I had a conversation about it two weeks ago. We're very excited about that prospect," Alita producer and frequent Cameron collaborator Jon Landau told us last year."Alita is is a movie that even now having recently like re-watched it for what we had, we're really proud of that movie.

He added,"Alita Army! Way to go keep it up. I got, I tell you a funny story. I went back to Los Angeles. I've been in New Zealand for quite some time and I went back to Los Angeles over the summer and the day I was there, the first day back, I opened the Los Angeles Times and there's an ad from the Alita Army in color and I was like, 'There you go! Thank you. headtopics.com

Read more:

ComicBook »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Review: ‘Exorcist’ sequel thrills but misses the original’s terrorIf “The Exorcist” seemed to summon demons, the best “The Exorcist: Believer” can do is to conjure tropes. Fingers claw. Heads turn. Bodies levitate. Once the film gets both …

Konkona Sen Sharna Talks About Her First Time Working On A Sequel: ‘A Feeling of Homecoming’Konkona Sen Sharma opens up about her experience working on a sequel for the first time in Mumbai Diaries 2

The Thing Reboot Director Teases What Sequel Would Have BeenThe sequel would have picked up very closely after the end of the reboot.

The Thing Director Reveals Sequel Ideas for 2011 Mary Elizabeth Winstead MovieMatthijs van Heijningen Jr. discusses what a potential sequel to 2011's The Thing starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead could have looked like.

Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget Team Talks Animated SequelChicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, the sequel to Aardman Animation’s 2000 stop-motion hit, is arriving 23 years after the original. Mused director Sam Fell during a panel at Deadline’s Contenders Lon…

God of War Ragnarok Sequel Teased by InsiderA new God of War game may be closer to releasing than you think.