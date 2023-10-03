Alina Habba denies Donald Trump's lack of jury is her fault

Donald Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, has denied suggestions that the former president is not getting a jury trial in his New York $250 million fraud civil case because his legal team did not request one in legal filings.and that is why the outcome of the lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James will be decided by the judge in a bench trial.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and his lawyer Alina Habba appear in the courtroom for the start of the former president's civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on October 02, 2023 in New York City. Habba has denied suggestions she is responsible for Trump not getting a jury trial in his New York $250 million fraud civil case.

"It's not this, and that is why we're sitting here in front of a judge dealing with values of property, where real estate, anybody with real estate brains, anybody with real estate experience, even laymen, can understand that a tax assessment is not the same as the market value of your property, period," Habba added. headtopics.com

Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman was one of those who suggested Trump's legal team are to blame for there not being a jury to decide his fate in New York. However, lawyer Andrew Fleischman dismissed the suggestions that not having a jury trial is a tactic from Trump's team.

