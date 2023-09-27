Alien: Romulus (2024) | ScreenRant

Alien: Romulus is the seventh film in the Alien franchise. The movie is directed by Fede Álvarez and will focus on a new young group of characters who come face to face with the terrifying Xenomorphs. Alien: Romulus is a stand-alone film and takes place in a time not yet explored in the Alien franchise.

Blade (2024) (2025) | ScreenRantMarvel Studios' Blade sees the return of the iconic vampire hunter more than two decades after Wesley Snipes first played the character in live-action. Starring Mahershala Ali as Eric Brooks, the Blade reboot officially introduces vampires to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Eternals' second post-credits scene teased the Daywalker's MCU debut. Ali is accompanied by Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre in Yann Demange's 2024 dark superhero movie.

Smile 2 (2024) | ScreenRantSmile 2 is the sequel to the 2022 psychological horror film by director Parker Finn that centers on a therapist who witnesses a patient's suicide, leading to a series of terrifying supernatural events. The sequel will see the return of Finn as director, with Paramount continuing distribution.

Resident Alien (2021) | ScreenRantA television adaptation of the comic book series, Resident Alien is a sci-fi comedy that stars Alan Tudyk as an alien who crashes on Earth with one mission - destroy humanity to save the planet. When Tudyk's character takes the identity of a doctor, he arrives at a small town and begins to act the role preparing his plan. As time passes, he develops human emotions against his will - but his plans are further complicated when he meets the son of the mayor - who can see his actual appearance.

Disney's New Alien Movie's Huge Cast Change Can Finally Fix A 31-Year-Old MistakeAlien: Romulus can do justice to a botched plot.

Alan Wake 2 | ScreenRantSet thirteen years after the events of the original title; Alan Wake 2 sees the return of the titular protagonist in an all-new survival horror adventure. Trapped within an alternate dimension that allows him to manipulate events based on his writing, Alan attempts to write his way out of his prison by crafting a new tale of horror that traps FBI agent Saga Anderson. Players will switch between both characters, trying to escape a neverending nightmare riddled with supernatural forces.