'Alice in Borderland’ Season 3 Renewed

What Does the Joker Card Represent? Though the significance of the Joker card remains ambiguous, it's clear now that the creators intentionally left elements open-ended to accommodate both potential cancellation and continuation. Alice in Borderland season 1 explored the numbered cards, and then in season 2, we saw the faces behind the face cards.

The Big Picture Netflix’s live-action Alice in Borderland, the show based on the manga series of the same name by Haro Aso, has been renewed for a season 3. Before this more direct announcement, Netflix had earlier released a picture on September 27, showcasing a couple of numbered cards and leaving its interpretation entirely to the audiences. Well, it didn’t take the franchise’s fans long to crack out the secret meaning behind the sequence which basically said “Alice Three” — indicating a renewal confirmation for the show’s third installment.

In Alice in Borderland season 2, we wanted the young Ryohei Arisu, played by Kento Yamazaki, and his friends to find some answers in the deserted Tokyo that they were stuck in. But fans were left scratching their heads as soon as the credits rolled out at the end of the season. Sure, there was gore and the thrill of the sophisticated games that Karube (Keita Machida), Chota (Yûki Morinaga), and Arisu had to partake in. But for Arisu to lose his friends, go through the brutal final game, and finally get back to the real world as a survivor only to have no recollection of the gruesome events of the parallel world left viewers without closure. But that’s all about to change now that there’s a season 3 in the pipeline.

What Does the Joker Card Represent? Though the significance of the Joker card remains ambiguous, it’s clear now that the creators intentionally left elements open-ended to accommodate both potential cancellation and continuation. Alice in Borderland season 1 explored the numbered cards, and then in season 2, we saw the faces behind the face cards. But there was never a mention of a Joker card and since the games will only end once all the cards in the deck are collected, using a Joker card ending for season 2 was the perfect way to wind the season up.

Technically, a Joker is usually included in the deck, and yet it remains to be collected. So it’s highly possible that the survivors may not be in the real world just yet. Given the complex nature of the games we’ve seen in previous seasons, it’s too soon to interpret what waits ahead for the survivors. The live-action Alice in Borderland series is written and directed by Shinsuke Sato with Yoshiki Watabe and Yasuko Kuramitsu joining as co-writers. No release date for Season 3 has been announced.