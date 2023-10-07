Alice In Borderland’s Sequel Is Perfect For Season 3 (But Netflix Probably Won’t Use It)

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Amidst the speculation surrounding the direction Alice in Borderland season 3 will take, there is one clear choice that is unlikely to be used. Netflix's Alice in Borderland was adapted from a manga by Haro Aso, which captivated viewers with its riveting survival games, mysteries, and unexpected twists.

With the source material from the original manga ending on the same note, it seemed likely that Alice in Borderland would not return for season 3. However, right before the credits rolled, a Joker Card came onto the screen, opening up the doors for the narrative to continue. With the significance of this new element added to the story, there are many different avenues the show could go down.

Alice In Borderland Retry Is The Manga Sequel To Arisu’s Story The Alice in Borderland manga ran from 2010 to 2016, and in 2020, Aso continued Arisu's story in the manga Retry. The story takes place a few years after the original saga, starting with Arisu finding himself back in Borderland. headtopics.com

At the end of the original story, Arisu and Usagi have no memory of their time in the games, upon returning to the real world. In Retry, it is revealed that the pair got married, with the opening scene showing Arisu rushing home to Usagi, who is in labor. On his way, he gets into an accident that sends him back to Borderland, where he regains his memories of competing in the battle royal games.

Why Alice In Borderland Retry Would Be Perfect For Season 3 Continuing Alice in Borderland's narrative through Retry's story arc would be an ideal direction for season 3, as it delves deeper into the story of the original main characters. headtopics.com

Alice In Borderland Season 3 Will Probably Not Use Retry’s Story The problem with using Retry's story is that it is much shorter than the original manga, making it challenging to use that plot line for a full eight episodes. Alice in Borderland spanned 18 volumes, giving Netflix plenty to work with when developing the series. However, Retry is only two volumes.

