Alfa Romeo Forced to Rename Electric Vehicle Due to Obscure Italian Law

Remember the Alfa Romeo Milano we wrote about last week? It’s the Italian carmaker’s first-ever series-production electric vehicle , so it’s a pretty big deal. Except it’s not called “ Milano ” anymore because Italy decided against that, and an obscure law originally designed for protecting cheese is to blame.

This is forbidden by Italian law,” said Adolfo Urso, Italy’s Minister of Economic Development, referring to 2003 legislation that targets “Italian sounding” products that falsely claim to be Italian.

Alfa Romeo Electric Vehicle Milano Junior Italian Law Product Names Italy

