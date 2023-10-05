Alexis Lafreniere's preseason has been unfathomably bad \u2014 here's what Rangers should do about it

It could not be more clear that the hierarchy and head coach Peter Laviolette want Lafreniere to succeed. They want him to nail down that top-six spot on Mika Zibanejad’s right. And if we are talking about truths that are self-evident, the Rangers need Lafreniere in that spot.

That would have allowed the team to slide Vincent Trocheck into a hybrid third-line role, with Blake Wheeler on his right and perhaps Will Cuylle on the left. Not bad. Now, not, at least not for now. Absent Chytil, Trocheck is on the second line and Barclay Goodrow is centering the third line. That’s not ideal.

Without Chytil and Lafreniere, the Rangers would enter the season without two of their projected top-six pieces. That’s not ideal either for a team that is grasping for some sort of equilibrium, if not identity. headtopics.com

If Lafreniere is not there, that means that Wheeler would likely get the assignment. And that’s too much to ask of the 37-year-old who is also on the second power-play unit. Wheeler can certainly move up in the rotation for a short stretch, but the Blueshirts don’t want him up there on a permanent assignment. That’s a trickle-down effect.I believe in running a team as a meritocracy.

Again. Lafreniere has not earned a top-six spot. He has seemed paralyzed. My best information is that the Rangers were pleased with his results on his testing on and off the ice. There is no indication that he was lazy over the summer. He had a decent first couple of days on the ice but it’s all been downhill since the first exhibition game in Boston on Sept. 24. headtopics.com

Peter Laviolette still weighing Alexis Lafreniere decision amid disappointing Rangers campLafreniere has been ineffective in his three preseason contests, all on the right.

