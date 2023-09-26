Alexandra Grant Made Rare Public Comments About What It's Like Dating Keanu Reeves

They just might be the sweetest couple in Hollywood. “I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone," she continued, noting the experience is"interdependent and independent in the best ways.

"She also told People one of her favorite aspects of her relationship with Keanu is that they're creatively"pushing each other to build new roads.”“Seeing the other person's problem-solving is inspiring, like, ‘Oh, well, okay, this one, that's a cul-de-sac. How do I try this other thing?’" she said, calling him"such an inspiration to me."“He's so creative, he's so kind. He works so hard," she continued.Keanu hasn't shied away from sharing how he feels about Alexandra either. In March, he also spoke to

about a cute moment they'd recently had together."A couple of days ago with my honey," he said."We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together."How sweet is that? Here's to many more years and lovely moments for the couple.