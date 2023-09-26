Alexandra Grant Made Rare Public Comments About What It's Like Dating Keanu Reeves

They just might be the sweetest couple in Hollywood. “I feel very confident in the relationship on the red carpet. I feel confident on it alone," she continued, noting the experience is"interdependent and independent in the best ways.
Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend Alexandra Grant calls him an ‘inspiration’Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant appear to be a match made in creative heaven.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
about a cute moment they'd recently had together."A couple of days ago with my honey," he said."We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great. It was just really nice to be together."How sweet is that? Here's to many more years and lovely moments for the couple.