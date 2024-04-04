Alexander Hernandez and Damon Jackson seek to end losing streaks in co-main event

Neither Alexander Hernandez nor Damon Jackson has seen the results they want in recent fights. Something's got to give but as both fighters have weaknesses the other can readily exploit, picking the winner might not be so simple.

Something’s got to give as Alexander Hernandez and Damon Jackson seek to end their losing streaks in the co-main event of this weekend’s Hernandez is winless since dropping down to featherweight from lightweight, and his striking power might be the difference-maker against Jackson. Alexander Hernandez moved down to featherweight, hoping that a size advantage would reignite his stagnant development, but finds himself winless after two fights in his new surroundings. He seemed on his way to upsetting Billy Quarantillo in his debut fight in the division, but he gassed out and allowed Quarantillo to take the fight from him. The same pattern emerged in his most recent loss to Bill Algeo. His conditioning has been terrible since moving to featherweigh

