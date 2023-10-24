Alexander 23: Finding His Own Voice

Alexander 23 is surprised that the cashier at La Bonbonniere remembers him. He used to live four blocks away from the Manhattan diner and institution, and even had a first date with an ex-girlfriend here. They became regulars, and he never had to order. The staff saw him and knew: corned beef hash, sunny-side-up eggs, rice, and beans.
Although he moved to Los Angeles in 2018, he’s returned to La Bonbonniere for lunch on this crisp and sunny Monday afternoon, eight hours before taking the Terminal 5 stage as the opener of Reneé Rapp’s Snow Hard Feelings Tour in support ofon which Alexander 23 was the primary producer and co-songwriter. Sure, this afternoon he had to order but the cashier still remembered— a friendly face, after all these years. “I just try to be a nice, welcoming person,” says the 28-year-old pop producer, singer, and songwriter born Alexander Glantz, shruggin
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: iamwellandgood - 🏆 566. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: KENS5 - 🏆 566. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: KSLcom - 🏆 566. / 22,5 Read more »
You can be your own Wolf of Wall Street and own his crashed LamborghiniThe car driven by Leonardo DiCaprio in the titular 2013 movie is going to auction.
Source: startelegram - 🏆 566. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: harpersbazaarus - 🏆 566. / 22,5 Read more »
Source: PasteMagazine - 🏆 566. / 22,5 Read more »