Alexander 23 is surprised that the cashier at La Bonbonniere remembers him. He used to live four blocks away from the Manhattan diner and institution, and even had a first date with an ex-girlfriend here. They became regulars, and he never had to order. The staff saw him and knew: corned beef hash, sunny-side-up eggs, rice, and beans.

Although he moved to Los Angeles in 2018, he’s returned to La Bonbonniere for lunch on this crisp and sunny Monday afternoon, eight hours before taking the Terminal 5 stage as the opener of Reneé Rapp’s Snow Hard Feelings Tour in support ofon which Alexander 23 was the primary producer and co-songwriter. Sure, this afternoon he had to order but the cashier still remembered— a friendly face, after all these years. “I just try to be a nice, welcoming person,” says the 28-year-old pop producer, singer, and songwriter born Alexander Glantz, shruggin





🏆 566. NylonMag » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Finding the Beauty in My Own BittersweetWriter Francesca Krempa explores the meaning of her melancholy and why it's a *good* thing for creativity and connection. Read more here.

Source: iamwellandgood - 🏆 566. / 22,5 Read more »

NBA suspends ex-Spur Josh Primo four games for conduct detrimental to the leagueThe league conducted its own investigation finding Primo engaged in inappropriate behavior.

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 566. / 22,5 Read more »

Own your own vacation home near stunning, spectacular Lake PowellIf you're a regular to Lake Powell, purchasing your own townhome could be the best decision you ever make to feed your Powell addiction.

Source: KSLcom - 🏆 566. / 22,5 Read more »

You can be your own Wolf of Wall Street and own his crashed LamborghiniThe car driven by Leonardo DiCaprio in the titular 2013 movie is going to auction.

Source: startelegram - 🏆 566. / 22,5 Read more »

In Sarah Burton’s World, All Women Are HeroesThe creative director said goodbye to Alexander McQueen today, leaving behind her own powerful legacy

Source: harpersbazaarus - 🏆 566. / 22,5 Read more »

Briston Maroney Talks Finding Comfort in Weirdness, the Accessibility of Simplicity and UltrapureWe caught up with Briston Maroney about his latest album, finding magic in simplicity and finding comfort in his own weirdness.

Source: PasteMagazine - 🏆 566. / 22,5 Read more »