Alexa PenaVega and Husband Announce Stillborn Birth of Daughter

Alexa PenaVega and her husband, Carlos, announced the stillborn birth of their daughter in a joint message shared on social media Monday. 'There are never the right words to say when it comes to loss. After a beautiful and peaceful delivery our daughter ‘Indy’ was born at rest,' they wrote on Instagram. 'It has been a painful journey. But in the pain we have found peace. God continues to comfort and hold us in his arms.' The couple revealed her fourth pregnancy in November.
Jana Kramer said, 'Sending prayers. I'm so so so sorry.' Former Nickelodeon star Daniella Monet added, 'So so sorry Alexa and Carlos, can't begin to imagine what this loss feels like. You are held, loved, and protected and you know that. Praying your pain away.' CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Sadie Robertson said, 'I'm so sorry for your loss my friend. There are no words.
