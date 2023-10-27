ReColorado, the state’s largest multiple listing service, partnered with Lundy, Inc. to provide audible access to real estate listings using Alexa, Amazon’s voice-controlled digital assistant.

Thanks to Lundy’s technology, potential homebuyers can now access ReColorado’s listings using Amazon’s Alexa devices. Then, they must enter some standard criteria used to search for any property, like price, location, or number of bedrooms.“When Lundy presented a way to make the home search process easier and more accessible, we wanted to take action and address this issue for our large population of visually impaired individuals in Colorado,” said ReColorado President and CEO Gene Millman.

According to U.S. Census Bureau data, more than 100,000 Coloradans report blindness or severe difficulty seeing even with glasses.provides enhanced search options using voice skill technology that converts property listing data and detailed property descriptions into organized audio narratives through Alexa. headtopics.com

“Our technology, with the data provided by REcolorado, revolutionizes ADA accessibility of data by accommodating consumer search obstacles such as being able to access information through voice commands while multi-tasking or driving.”

Lundy, who cofounded his company with Jim Grady, was inspired to create the service after a relative lost her vision. Lundy said the company first created the audible listings for Alexa because it’s the most adopted advice for the visually impaired. He plans to expand the listings to other digital assistants like Apple’s HomePod and Google Home. headtopics.com

