Alex Rodriguez previews 2023 World Series featuring Rangers & D-backs

2023 World Series odds: Texas Rangers open as World Series favoritesThe Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers will meet in an unlikely World Series matchup. Here's what the odds say heading into the series.

2023 World Series: D-backs fans prepare for team's historic return to the fall classicWith the D-backs getting ready for the World Series, fans of the team are getting ready as well, be it buying the team's merchandise or travelling to Texas for the game.

Fan predicts D-backs to win 2023 World Series in 2017 high school yearbookAshley Holden is excited to be part of the A-Team!

World Series 2023 tickets, lodging scams to lookout for and how to identify themArizona's Attorney General is warning those looking for World Series tickets and lodging that scams are out there and if you're not careful, you can fall victim to one.

MLB World Series 2023: How to Watch the Texas Rangers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, Schedule, Live StreamThe 2023 World Series starts Friday night with the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks facing off in the Fall Classic.

World Series 2023: How to watch and what to look for in Diamondbacks vs RangersThe Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks took long, bumpy roads back to the World Series. For both of these long-shot pennant winners, it's become part of their DNA.