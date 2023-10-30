Alex Murdaugh Trial: Is It Happening?

The South Carolina Court of Appeals granted disgraced lawyer Alex Murdaugh’s petition for a new murder trial for wife and son’s 2021 shooting deaths. Earlier this year, on March 2, a jury found him guilty of murder, among other charges. The following day, a judge handed him two life sentences. However, the maximum sentence fails to put an end to the once-prominent family’s saga.

The outlet reported that prior to that, the South Carolina Court of Appeals issued a ruling on Tuesday, October 24. This ruling allows Murdaugh’s attorneys to put the appeal of his double murder conviction on hold. After this, a lower court can hear the defense’s concerns regardingCNN’s report details the allegations Murdaugh’s lawyers brought against Becky Hill. Their motion alleged that Hill “tampered with the jury by advising them not to believe Murdaugh’s testimony.

