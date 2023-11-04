Alex Marlow Says President Biden Trolled Former President Trump

Author Alex Marlow said Wednesday on Lara Trump’s podcast “The Right View” that President Joe Biden trolled former President Donald Trump. Marlow said, “Yeah, it was pretty good.” Trump said, “He didn’t go to the Rio Grande Valley or wherever there is the massive, massive issue. He went somewhere else if I remember right.” Marlow said, “You know what he did which was awesome? You know what he did? He went to a place with some wall, with fencing. I thought that was a troll to your father-in-law

. Most of the border is still open and he went to a part with some wall. I thought that was very clever.” Trump said, “Amazing. Well somebody in charge, one of those smart people at the White House was in charge of that photo op.

United States Headlines Read more: BREİTBARTNEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BREİTBARTNEWS: Alex Marlow: If Trump Were President, Hamas Attack Would Not Have HappenedAuthor Alex Marlow claims that if Donald Trump were president, the recent Hamas terror attack would not have occurred. Marlow argues that anti-Semitism is prevalent on the internet and is not solely coming from the far-right in America. He criticizes Joe Biden for his support of the Iran nuclear deal, funding terrorism, and compromising the Pentagon with fake experts. Marlow also highlights Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal and his disregard for allies such as Israel and Saudi Arabia. He emphasizes the political nature of the issue and urges supporters of Israel who voted for Biden to acknowledge his failures.

Source: BreitbartNews | Read more »

13WHAM: President Biden and First Lady to visit Lewiston following mass shooting to pay respects, grieve with communityPresident Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit Lewiston on Friday.

Source: 13WHAM | Read more »

KUTV2NEWS: WATCH: President Biden and First Lady visit Lewiston following mass shooting to pay respects, grieve with communityPresident Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will visit Lewiston on Friday.

Source: KUTV2News | Read more »

NEWSWEEK: Is Biden Becoming a Wartime President?The United States is now actively aiding allies in two wars, raising questions about whether President Biden has in effect become a wartime president.

Source: Newsweek | Read more »

PENNLİVE: President Biden calls for humanitarian ‘pause’ in Israel-Hamas warThe call was a subtle departure for Biden and top White House aides.

Source: PennLive | Read more »

INTENGİNEERİNG: Mission Impossible got President Joe Biden worried about AIInteresting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

Source: IntEngineering | Read more »